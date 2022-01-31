Top art schools in Cape Town 2022: A-Z exhaustive list with images

Cape Town has some of the best art schools in Africa. Institutions like Michaelis School of Fine Art and the Ruth Prowse School of Fine Art attract students from other countries across the continent. Art is known to help students appreciate the world around them and helps them gain skills that will be instrumental in their survival after school. What are the best art schools in Cape Town in 2022?

There is a lot that a student gains from art schools apart from the practical skills that help them excel in their respective careers. You will learn imagination, creativity, and ingenuity. Such students are also good at organizing, planning, critical awareness, and creative problem solving.

Art schools in Cape Town

Cape Town has a number of schools that have created some of South Africa’s top fine artists, filmmakers, graphic designers, and photographers. Here are the top institutions listed according to their alphabetical position.

1. Academy of Digital Arts

The Academy of Digital Arts was founded in 2006. The facility offers Graphic Design, UX & UI Web Design, and Conceptual Art courses.

2. BHC College of Design

BHC School of Design offers full-time and part-time courses related to interior decorating, digital design, and virtual reality. The facility is accredited and fully registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training, SAQA, and CHE.

3. Byron Bure Academy of Theatre Arts (BBATA)

BBATA offers performing arts lessons in drama, musical theatre, and dance genres. The Cape Town-based facility offers scholar and adult classes.

4. Cape Town Creative Academy

The Cape Town Creative Academy offers four degrees in art and design including Communication Design, Contemporary Art, Interaction Design, and Motion Design. CTCA also offers a number of short courses.

5. Creative Arts Atelier

Creative Arts Atelier offers weekly art classes and hosts workshops on Saturdays. The facility also sells a variety of fine art materials including oils, canvass, acrylics, varnishes and others.

6. Michaelis School of Fine Art

Michaelis School of Fine is the Fine Arts department of the University of Cape Town. It was established in 1925 and is currently one of the best art schools in South Africa.

7. Peter Clarke Art Centre

The Peter Clarke Art Centre provides innovative visual arts and design education. It was founded in 1943 as Frank Joubert Art and was renamed to the Peter Clarke Art Centre in 2016.

8. Roski School of Art and Design

USC Roski School of Art and Design is based in Los Angeles, California, the United States and has a branch in Cape Town. It offers courses in Painting, sculpture, photo, printmaking, and intermedia.

9. Ruth Prowse School of Art (RPSA)

Ruth Prowse School of Art was founded in 1970 by Eric Laubscher. The facility has a policy of non-discrimination and admits students irrespective of colour, race, gender and religion.

10. Tygerberg Art Centre

Tygerberg Art Centre offers was founded in 1975 in the Western Cape. The facility offers theory and practical lessons in Design and Visual Arts. Since Visual Arts is a matriculation exemption subject, students can pursue it as a seventh or eighth subject.

11. Vega School Cape Town

Vega was formed in 1999 as an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE). Vega School in Cape Town offers graphic design, game design, interior design, digital design, and video and photography specializations. Visit www.vegaschool.com for more details.

What subjects are in art school?

Art courses in South Africa focus on visual arts subjects that engage the learner from the start to the end. The subjects include graphic design, sculpture, print media, filmmaking, painting, theatre, liberal arts, illustration, graffiti art, drawing, certain kinds of digital media, and sciences. Most institutions also teach students a diverse set of non-academic skills.

What is the best art education?

All education is essential as it all depends on one’s passion and skills. Enrolling in the best school will ensure you get the proper education to enhance your skills.

Does UCT offer art?

The University of Cape Town offers these courses. The facility’s Fine Arts department dates from 1925 and is recognized internationally as the Michaelis School of Fine Art. Michaelis offers courses at an advanced level for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Where can I study art in South Africa?

There are plenty of art schools across the country. You can study at the Michaelis School, Wits School of Art, National School of the Arts, Academy of Digital Arts, The Art Institute, and others.

Art schools in Cape Town are some of the best institutions in South Africa, with a global reach. Students with a passion for art should not waste their talent by enrolling in core subjects-related programs. Many people with an art background have excelled in their careers because of their advanced creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.

