Top 10 best rugby schools in South Africa 2022 (updated list)

Rugby is one of the most physically engaging sports. Players must be strong, agile, and speedsters. This game improves the physical health of players and boosts their social skills. Besides, it boosts self-esteem and confidence. Children interested in this sport should be supported. There are various rugby schools in South Africa where their interests are nurtured.

A picture of a rugby ball. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

The best rugby schools in South Africa train young and athletic people how to play the game. They have trained and qualified coaches and instructors who guide and mould them into professional athletes.

Best rugby schools in South Africa in 2022

There are many SA rugby schools that have helped athletic young people become professional players. However, some institutions are better than others.

Check out the top 10 rugby schools in South Africa in 2022 below. The ranking is based on each institution's performance in the last season and the strength of its rugby programme.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

10. Hoërskool Framesby

Location: Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth Phone: 041 360 1257

041 360 1257 Fax: (041) 360 7787

(041) 360 7787 Email address: skoolhoof@framesby.co.za

Hoërskool Framesby is one of the best rugby schools in South Africa in 2022. Besides offering high-quality education, the institution offers various co-curricular activities, including sports. This Afrikaans language public secondary institution has produced elite players since its establishment in 1966.

9. Paul Roos Gymnasium

Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Stellenbosch, Western Cape Phone: 021 887 0017

021 887 0017 Fax: 0866515969

0866515969 Email addresses: cuys@paulroos.co.za/ info@paulroos.co.za

For years, the Paul Roos Gymnasium rugby team has participated in the SuperSport schools rugby championships. This institution offers training in English and Afrikaans. Its sports department has qualified trainers who have produced top athletes in South Africa.

8. Hilton College

Location: KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Phone: +27 33 383 0100

Hilton College is a boys-only institution known for producing some of the best hockey and rugby athletes in the country. The institution has able trainers who shape boys who leave a positive impact on the world. It has over one and a half centuries of proud traditions, including supporting young talents.

7. Hoërskool Monument

Location: Krugersdorp, Gauteng

Krugersdorp, Gauteng Phone: 011 953-1165/6/7

011 953-1165/6/7 Fax: 011 953-6770

Hoërskool Monument is an Afrikaans language institution. The mixed school has produced many top athletes in the country. The teachers are supportive and well-equipped with skills and resources to support young talent.

6. Affies

Location: Pretoria

Pretoria Phone: 012 344 3805/ 012 344 3806/ 012 344 3807

012 344 3805/ 012 344 3806/ 012 344 3807 Email address: affies@affies.co.za

Affies is an institution that nurtures talent and has produced many elite athletes. The sports department offers various games. This SA school's rugby blog shows that the institution has participated in numerous matches and won many of them.

A picture of athletes during a game. Photo: pexels.com, @Patrick Case

Source: UGC

5. Paarl Boys High School

Location: Western Cape

Western Cape Phone: (021) 872 2875 / (021) 872 3668

Paarl Boys High School offers training in English and Afrikaans. The school offers various sports, and each student must participate in at least one. It has produced twenty-one Springboks. The school's rugby news is updated regularly to keep visitors updated about the latest games.

4. Bishops Boys

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Phone: +27 (0)21 659 1000

+27 (0)21 659 1000 Email addresses: marketing@bishops.org.za/ admissions@bishops.org.za

Bishops Boys has a heritage of playing fast-paced, highly-skilled, and support-based attacking games. The school encourages love for the game through enjoyment and responsible involvement. It also teaches the students fundamental values like integrity, self-discipline, and respect for opponents and officials.

3. Hoërskool Garsfontein

Location: Pretoria

Pretoria Telephone: 012 998 6096

012 998 6096 Fax: 012 998 6095

012 998 6095 Email address: ontvangs@garsies.co.za

Hoërskool Garsfontein is an Afrikaans language institution that is highly rated for athletic development. Every year, the school team participates in various age-grade tournaments. It has produced many professional athletes over the years.

2. Grey College Secondary

Location: Bloemfontein, Free State

Bloemfontein, Free State Telephone: 051 444 1513

051 444 1513 Email address: post@gc.co.za

Grey College Secondary is an English and Afrikaans medium school that provides a healthy and conducive learning and sporting environment. This SA school's rugby team has produced top athletes, including Richardt Strauss, who plays for Ireland.

1. Hoërskool Gimnasium Paarl

Location: Western Cape

Western Cape Telephone: 021 872 1541/2/3

021 872 1541/2/3 Email address: admin@paarlgim.co.za

Hoërskool Gimnasium Paarl is an Afrikaans medium high school in Western Cape. The institution was founded in 1858 and is a prestigious co-educational institution. It has victorious outings in the Rugby Union and has produced numerous Springboks.

A picture of rugby players. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Recap of the 10 best rugby schools in South Africa in 2022

Hoërskool Gimnasium Paarl Grey College Secondary Hoërskool Garsfontein Bishops Boys Paarl Boys High School Affies Hoërskool Monument Hilton College Paul Roos Gymnasium Hoërskool Framesby

Who first invented rugby?

William Webb Ellis invented the sport in 1823

What is the best rugby school in South Africa?

The top rugby institution in South Africa in 2022 is Hoërskool Gimnasium Paarl.

What is the best rugby school in the world?

While it is challenging to pinpoint a single institution, some of the best rugby institutions in the world are St Joseph's College Hunters Hill in Australia, Grey College Secondary in South Africa, and Blackrock College in Ireland.

How many rugby schools are there?

There are many rugby institutions in the present-day world. The exact number is yet to be confirmed.

Which secondary school has rugby?

Various South African secondary schools offer this sport, including those included in the list above.

The best rugby schools in South Africa nurture young talent and shape professional athletes. These educational institutions offer high-quality education alongside training in the sport.

READ ALSO: Who is the richest kid in the world 2022? Top 10 ranked

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the top 10 richest kids in the world. Most of these children are heirs and heiresses to their parents' fortune, while others have created a fortune using their skills and targets.

These children come from different countries and most are teens. They have supportive families that support their interests and passion.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News