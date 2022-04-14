A matric ball at St Dustan's College in Benoni drew some amazing cars, including a Bugatti Veyron and a McLaren

Social media went into a frenzy as photographs emerged of the supercars parked in the matric ball's parking lot

The school describes itself as a leading independent Anglican School under the auspices of the Highveld Diocese, and the annual fees are R41 600

A private school in Benoni saw some of its learners flex at the 2022 Matric Ball, arriving in supercars such as a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren 570 S.

The school fees per year are over R40 000 per learner and it seems the parents have the money to dish out on mega-powerful lux rides for their kids to arrive at the dance that took place on Wednesday 13 April.

The Bugatti Veyron and McLaren 570 S were both spotted at a Benoni school's matric dance. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

Interestingly, the rarest car of the lot, the Veyron, sports Zimbabwean numberplates, Zero2Turbo reported.

The Veyron uses an 8,0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers to produce 736kW, according to the company's site. The McLaren 570S cost R3 150 000 when it arrived locally in 2016, CarMag reports. It is powered by a 3,8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 420kW.

The multimillion-rand supercars caught a lot of attention from parents and kids alike and pics of them were shared across social media, with Social Media Based Motoring Publication Motor Magnet posting another image.

This is what social media had to say:

@Daminanos says:

"The fact that its Benoni says a lot."

@ImraanFakier says:

"Obviously this pic is from Joburg."

@Hermano_7 says:

"Kids of today are doing it different."

@Ms_Kellz says:

"What did they say about people in the East? Bedfordview side?"

