Stephanie Ndlovu's latest post on Instagram gave some enough ammunition to jump to conclusions about her love life

The actress was in headlines following her divorce from Hungani Ndlovu, as they were trending following their divorce

Most recently, Stephanie had tongues wagging after spending some quality time with a loved one made people get the wrong end of the stick

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Stephanie Ndlovu became a hot topic on X following speculation over her recent Instagram post. The former wife of actor Hungani Ndlovu was subjected to countless speculations over innocent photos from her day outdoors.

Stephanie Ndlovu's Instagram post sparks bizarre rumours and fans defended. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

Thousands of people had strong opinions about Stephanie, making unfounded assumptions that she was moving on ronatically since her divorce. Fans of the actress pointed out that Stephanie Ndlovu was simply with a male family member.

In an Instagram post, Stephanie gave people a look into her recent hiking outing at Muizenberg Peak. She detailed that only a few months ago, she would have asked ChatGPT for the best restaurant, but now she would rather hike. Stephanie reflected on how much hiking helped her with moving forward and processing life lessons on a podcast with Mpoomy Ledwaba. Stephanie wasn't alone, she was with her brother and they shared a selfie together, showing their resemblence.

What happened between Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu?

The Ndlvous announced their split and South Africans were up in arms. Stephanie and Hugagni had a couples' Youtube channel and their past vdeo resurfaced as many reflected on their marriage.

Neitzens' two cents about the breakdown of Hungani and Stephanie's marriage set the social ablaze. Stephanie spoke out when online users' theories about why her marriage ended up including her bestfried Petronella. Hungani also sat down for an interview where he revealed his marriage's toughest times.

Stephanie Ndlovu and Hunagni Ndlovu's split caused a stir in South Africa. Image: Miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

Stephanie Ndlovu's hiking photos sparks frenzy

X personality, popularly known as a troll, Chris Excel, made people think that Stephanie had a romantic outing. Many people rallied behind Stephanie and set the record straight that she was with her brother. See Stephanie's Instagram post below:

@ThisisMfund said:

"Bra Chris, this is her brother, Jason mos. Ungangithuki anginabazali."

@Kenebigdeal_ commented:

"Must be her brother."

@misonevercryz remarked:

"So all of you guys are just gonna lie."

@Bless53012 added:

"That's her brother.🤦🏾‍♂️"

@leratolushaba added:

"I’m pretty sure they are siblings! They look alike."

@TendiSibbs wrote:

"Lol you can't even take a pic with a family member on X 😂"

@zeedipalmac said:

"Mind you that's her brother.🙄"

Stephanie Ndlovu's bestie Petronella feared 2 baby daddies would impact lobola

Briefly News previously reported that actress Petronella Tshuma, who recently made headlines when Stephanie Ndlovu divorced Hungani, has previously shared the hardships she faced after splitting from her second baby daddy.

The former Rhythm City star topped Twitter trends this June when Scandal! actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu defended her on social media.

The Ndlovu assured their fans that Tshuma had not influenced them to split after mentioning her in a 2022 YouTube video.

Source: Briefly News