Podcaster Stephanie Ndlovu has addressed social media users who attacked her best friend, Petronella Tshuma

The casting director posted a video on Wednesday where she told South Africans to leave Petronella alone

Fans of the former Scandal! star took to her Instagram video to praise her for defending her friend

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu react to Petronella Tshuma hate.

Source: Instagram

Actress Stephanie Ndlovu has commented on the backlash her best friend has received on social media following her split from Hungani Ndlovu.

The former Scandal! actress addressed social media trolls, who blamed Petronella Tshuma for her divorce from the Skeem Saam actor.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 25, to address the media and social media users who've been attacking Tshuma.

The actress's estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu, also commented on the video.

"In the last few days or weeks, I have endured a level of bullying that I have never endured in my life. I have been told the kind of mother I am, the kind of wife I was," says Stephanie.

The actress criticises social media users for dragging her best friend, Petronella Tshuma, into her divorce and adds that Tshuma had nothing to do with her and Hungani's decision to split.

Ndlovu says it's unfair and hurtful that Tshuma now has to deal with something that has nothing to do with her.

"You guys are attacking her character, you are attacking her as a mother," says the actress in the video.

The podcaster urges South Africans to stop attacking Tshuma and asks social media users to leave her best friend alone.

Social media users react to Stephanie's video

Stephanie's estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu, replied:

"Well said."

Ingeborgjacobs said:

"The way I have to constantly have to remind myself I'm actually a Christian to keep my fingers in check with these bullies."

Rolay93 replied:

"@hunganindlovu a million hugs to you too Hungani. You are a wonderful man and nothing said or done by people who don’t even know 99% of your real life should change how you perceive yourself. You are amazing."

Former Scandal! actress Nunu Khumalo said:

"I am sending you both love. I’m so sorry about all of this."

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu break their silence on Petronella.

Source: Instagram

Thobanie Star replied:

"People should respect you and Hungani and mind their own damn business. May the good Lord be with you both during this time. Love and light."

Emmaculatemachurch said:

"I am sorry for Patronella. Ai! Media sometimes."

IamLesego wrote:

"Never forget how strong you are, Stephanie. Keep your head up. You've got this."

DineoNcumalo replied:

"I am so sorry that you and Petronella are going through all this. Love and light to both of you."

Stephanie Ndlovu defends her best friend, Petronella Tshuma.

Source: Instagram

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu mutually release a statement amidst divorce speculation

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Ndlovu, have released a statement regarding their marriage.

The Skeem Saam actor and Scandal! star revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways, but remain friends and parents to their daughter.

South Africans this week reacted to rumours that the couple is divorcing after 6 years.

