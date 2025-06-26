Prominent Dr Celiwe Ndaba's witty and thoughtful response to a lady's comparison involving past personal struggles gained significant online attention

Her courageous and candid post about personal challenges and broader societal views was shared on Facebook

Social media users rallied behind her, celebrating her intelligence and extending heartfelt words of encouragement

Local medical practitioner Dr Celiwe shared a screenshot of a mean post about her and Dr Madumane. Image: Dr Celiwe Ndaba

Source: Facebook

A social media post shared recently sparked an online debate after a local doctor responded with modesty and humour to a public critique.

On her Facebook account, Dr Celiwe Ndaba, owned up to her past relationship mistakes and shared how she was rectifying them. Her post attracted over two thousand comments, with users entertained by her unique sense of humour.

Dr Celiwe's post was a response to a woman's post featuring a split image: one half showed her and her estranged husband on their wedding day, while the other displayed Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court, looking at each other affectionately. The accompanying caption from the woman claimed that both Dr Celiwe and Dr Nandipha had "degraded the medical fraternity." This was about Dr Celiwe's previous admission of funding her unemployed, soon-to-be ex-husband's lavish lifestyle to her detriment, and Dr Magudumana's alleged involvement in helping Thabo escape from prison.

In response, Dr Celiwe posted a screenshot of this comparison on her account. She revealed she was actively pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Community and General Paediatrics at the University of Cape Town, explaining this was a way to restore respect for her medical qualification. In her signature humorous style, she shared that the greatest weapon in fighting past mistakes was to better herself. She then playfully questioned the online focus on judging only the women, asking if people were not noticing the similarities between the two men involved in these separate incidents.

Social media users defended her, saying she owed no one an apology or response about her life mistakes. Image: Dr Celiwe Ndaba

Source: Facebook

Mzansi supports the doctor

The doctor's witty and candid response delighted many social media users, who flooded the comments section with laughter and encouragement. Many offered their full support, urging her to ignore any negativity and reassuring her that her past experiences were common.

Some called out the original poster, deeming the comparison between the two doctors disrespectful and unfair. Others supported her comeback, saying education was the best tool to boost confidence after a major fall.

User @Katlego Mjay Moje commented:

"Comparing you to Dr Magudumana is diabolical. Still pushing that narrative that doctors must always be perfect, and can’t find themselves in the same situations “normal” people do."

User @Khumoetsile DrBae Mogomotsi shared:

"Funny enough, they want to make it as if your story belongs to them. You told us everything you own your story, and the nice thing you grew from where you were."

User @Mathole Lwandle said:

"You go, girl."

User @Mbali Mahlangu added:

"Don’t be apologetic, sisi, you are only human at the end of the day."

User @Pumla Sweetness Mehlo commented:

"She is now mixing water and paraffin."

User @Mosebjadi Moitshepi added:

"Sana, you believed so much in love that it almost took everything from you, but you are still standing. You are strong."

