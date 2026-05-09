Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso issued a firm, defiant response after his team delivered one of the standout spectacles of the Betway Premiership season, an extraordinary 7–4 win over Siwelele at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The “Brazilians” were devastating going forward, with Teboho Mokoena on the scoresheet, Tashreeq Matthews grabbing a brace, an own goal from Nyiko Mobbie, and a hat-trick from Brayan León completing the emphatic tally. However, Siwelele matched the chaos with resistance of their own, as Ghamphani Lungu struck three times—including from the penalty spot—while Mokhuoane added another to ensure a wildly open contest in Pretoria.

Although the result moved Sundowns closer to the league title, Cardoso stressed that conceding four goals was unacceptable, regardless of their attacking output.

He noted that one of the goals ruled out might have been legitimate, but emphasized that such high-risk, high-intensity football inevitably exposes a team defensively.

Cardoso explained that while his players were clearly committed to attacking relentlessly, a scoreline of that magnitude only carries full merit if defensive control matches the attacking dominance.

He added that scoring seven or more goals loses its impact if the team still concedes four, arguing that in such circumstances the performance is no different from a more modest win, as the defensive structure failed to contain the opposition’s threat. He also acknowledged that the team’s shape suffered due to a lack of balance.

Even so, the Portuguese coach remained pragmatic, highlighting the importance of the three points in the context of the title race. Sundowns stay top of the Betway Premiership with 65 points from 28 games, holding a three-point cushion, and are now just one win away from securing the championship.

Cardoso described the victory as crucial, noting that the league title is effectively within reach, but insisted the focus remains on finishing the job in the final match.

He also spoke about the demanding schedule facing his squad, explaining that fixture congestion from domestic and continental competitions forced him to make substitutions that disrupted the team’s rhythm at a key moment.

According to him, several players were already operating at their physical limit, and the team’s intensity dipped after the changes, especially with another match coming in just a few days, followed closely by a CAF Champions League fixture after the TS Galaxy encounter.

Cardoso further revealed ongoing injury concerns within the squad, pointing out that Tashreeq Matthews is managing a delicate physical condition, while Brayan León and Arthur are still recovering from muscle-related issues.

He admitted the squad is dealing with numerous unseen challenges, from injuries to fatigue and a relentless fixture schedule, but insisted the group continues to push through adversity.

With one league game remaining and a CAF Champions League final already secured after a 2–0 aggregate win over Esperance in the semi-finals, Sundowns remain on course for a potential historic double. Cardoso’s message was unwavering: despite the strain and obstacles, the team is determined to stay resilient and finish strong.

Source: Briefly News