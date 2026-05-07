Miguel Cardoso has admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns are no longer fully in control of the Betway Premiership title race, although he remains confident his side can still capitalise should Orlando Pirates stumble in the closing rounds.

Sundowns currently sit at the top of the standings with a three-point cushion over Pirates. However, Pirates could climb above them if they overcome Magesi FC in Polokwane on Saturday, thanks to their superior goal difference.

If both teams maintain winning form in their final two league fixtures, Pirates are expected to secure the championship, bringing an end to a 14-year wait for the league crown and halting Sundowns’ dominance after eight consecutive titles.

Despite that scenario, Cardoso feels the race is far from decided, pointing out how unpredictable football can be during the decisive stages of a season. He stressed that Sundowns must focus on claiming all six available points against Siwelele FC in Atteridgeville on Saturday and TS Galaxy in Mbombela next Tuesday.

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“Our responsibility is to take maximum points from the matches ahead of us and then see how everything unfolds,” said Cardoso.

“We now have to recover the players quickly because another important game is around the corner. We know Siwelele will be difficult opponents, especially after beating Chiefs 2–0, so we need to perform at our highest level.

“It’s going to be challenging because injuries have already reduced our options.”

Sundowns’ injury concerns deepened during Wednesday night’s 1–1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs, where defender Keanu Cupido suffered a fractured collarbone after colliding with Siphesihle Ndlovu. Thapelo Morena also finished the encounter nursing heavy bruises, while Jayden Adams will miss the last two league games through suspension following his red card.

With Sundowns also preparing for the upcoming CAF Champions League Final later this month, Cardoso again voiced frustration over the packed fixture schedule and the strain placed on clubs involved in several competitions.

“South African football must also consider how teams are expected to finish the season because Sundowns were the only club involved in international competitions this year,” Cardoso explained.

“Last season, Pirates and Stellenbosch reached the semi-finals.

“I want to see Sundowns in Champions League finals consistently, and I would also like to see more South African teams competing at that level. A PSL final in a continental tournament is possible, but the league needs to support and protect its clubs.”

Cardoso added that player management becomes even more crucial during the final stretch of the campaign, especially with several Sundowns players having already participated in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, while others could still feature at next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese tactician acknowledged that injuries can interrupt momentum and consistency, though he noted that every side must deal with similar setbacks over the course of a demanding season.

Sundowns are likely to be without Cupido and Arthur Sales for the remainder of the campaign, while Morena and Monnapule Saleng remain fitness doubts ahead of the final fixtures.

“At the moment we are losing players, and perhaps we are fortunate that it didn’t happen much earlier,” Cardoso said.

“Every coach relies heavily on his top players. A coach can appear outstanding, but once he loses key players, people suddenly judge him differently.

“The important thing is to reach this stage of the season with your strongest squad available and push as far as possible. We’ll continue fighting and see where it takes us.”

Source: Briefly News