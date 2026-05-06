Miguel Cardoso has commented on the match officials' performance during Mamelodi Sundowns' draw against Kaizer Chiefs

The defending champions failed to open a wide gap between them and Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership title race

The Portuguese tactician also shared his thoughts on the title race after dropping crucial points against the Glamour Boys

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Miguel Cardoso has criticised the referee and was seen to be visibly angry after Mamelodi Sundowns dropped crucial points in the Betway Premiership title race against Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by the Soweto giants, a result that has breathed fresh life into the title race and comes as a delight for Orlando Pirates.

Miguel Cardoso gives the team instructions during a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilians entered the clash two points clear at the top of the log, aware that a victory would push them to 67 points, but they gained only a point, leaving them at 65 points with the Sea Robbers in second place with 62 points and could level them on points if they win their outstanding match.

The game itself delivered plenty of drama as it is expected. The visitors went ahead in the first half courtesy of a clinical finish from their summer signing Flavio Silva, giving the Soweto giants a 1-0 lead at the break. Brayan Leon, who joined the Brazilians in January, equalised for the home side after the break, but hopes of a comeback win were dashed when Jayden Adams picked up a second yellow card and was sent off, forcing the hosts to finish the match with ten men and limiting their attacking push in the closing stages.

Cardoso slams referee after Sundowns vs Chiefs

For Cardoso, the frustration was heightened by lingering memories of a bruising Soweto Derby just days earlier, a contest that clearly remains fresh in his mind.

After the final whistle, the Portuguese tactician launched a strong critique of the officiating, referencing the physical nature of the recent clash between Pirates and Chiefs and the injuries that followed.

“It’s not the kind of football we want or the way matches should be officiated,” Cardoso said. “The opening 20 minutes were more about physical battles—players targeting each other rather than playing the game.”

He went further, calling for stricter control from referees and highlighting the toll on players.

“We now have players in the hospital with broken shoulders and arms. Who is responsible for managing this? Matches must be controlled properly,” he said, before shifting focus to future fixtures.

“Officials need to prepare better, understand the context of the games they’re handling, and manage them effectively.”

Cardoso has consistently advocated for the introduction of VAR in South African football, insisting that several key decisions have gone against his side this season. His latest outburst is likely to intensify that conversation and could also draw attention from league authorities.

Cardoso on title race after dropping points

Despite his frustration about the match officials, Cardoso remained pragmatic when discussing the title run-in and opened up on what they need to do.

Miguel Cardoso gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

“We tried to play our football, but it wasn’t easy,” he added. “Now the focus is simple, win the remaining matches and see where it takes us.”

For Chiefs, the draw may not boost their own title ambitions, but it plays a significant role in shaping the race by handing Pirates a valuable opening.

With the gap at the summit reduced, the Premiership title battle heads into its decisive phase with renewed tension. What once seemed settled is now wide open, and the pressure has shifted squarely onto Sundowns.

Cardoso matches Mokwena's Sundowns record

Briefly News also reported that Miguel Cardoso dropped a comment after matching one of Rulani Mokwena's records at Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The former Rio Ave head coach hopes to lead the defending champions to their ninth consecutive Betway Premiership title this season.

Source: Briefly News