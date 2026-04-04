Miguel Cardoso has dropped a comment after matching one of Rulani Mokwena's records at Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The Portuguese mentor is hoping to lead the defending champions to their ninth consecutive Betway Premiership titles this season

The Pretoria-based club are still on top of the Premier Soccer League standings, with Orlando Pirates breathing on their neck in second place

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Miguel Cardoso has broken his silence after equalling one of Rulani Mokwena's records at Mamelodi Sundowns during their last game in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns cruised to a 4-1 victory over Chippa United on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, moving ahead of Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership standings.

The defending champions now sit on 53 points after 22 matches, strengthening their push toward a ninth successive league title this campaign.

Cardoso has made an immediate impact, securing his first domestic title in his debut season after taking over from Manqoba Mngqithi, who has since joined Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Cardoso matches Mokwena's Sundowns record

The emphatic win over the Chilli Boys also saw Cardoso match Mokwena’s record of nine straight league victories. The result provides a timely boost ahead of their CAF Champions League first-leg clash against Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

Despite the milestone, Cardoso stressed that the team cannot afford complacency, insisting their focus must remain on maintaining momentum.

Pirates are also pushing to end Sundowns' dominance in the league this season, and are not far away on the league table, with the Brazilians needing full focus till the end of the campaign for them to win another league title.

Cardoso reflects on nine straight wins

Cardoso described the run as significant but insufficient, emphasising the need to keep building rather than dwelling on past achievements. According to him, the team must stay driven and continue collecting points, as losing focus now could derail their objectives and mar all the things they've done since the beginning of the season.

Looking ahead, the Portuguese tactician highlighted the importance of their next fixture in Durban, urging his players to replicate their current standards without becoming preoccupied with statistics like goal margins or winning streaks.

He added that sustaining consistency will be crucial in the title race, noting there is little margin for dropped points if they are to secure the league title.

With a packed schedule approaching, including league fixtures and a Champions League break, he underlined the need to take each match as it comes, starting with the upcoming trip to Durban.

The Brazilians return to action in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, against Durban City, who are aiming to break into the top eight after reaching the Nedbank Cup final.

Mokwena hits out at Cardoso

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena slammed Miguel Cardoso after MC Alger lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

The South African tactician and the Portuguese mentor had an encounter during their group game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Source: Briefly News