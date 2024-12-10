Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso has been unveiled as the new head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns

The PSL champions decided to part ways with Mngqithi after an underwhelming start to their CAF Champions League campaign after two consecutive draws

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Downs was making a mistake, while others agreed with Masandawana's decision

Defending PSL champions shocked the nation by firing head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and hiring former Esperance coach Miguel Cardosa.

The Portuguese coach will take over at Masandawana immediately, and assistant coaches Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene will join his technical team.

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto and Masandawana/Twitter.

Despite topping the PSL log, Mngqithi was fired after losing the Carling Knockout Cup final, and two uninspiring draws in their two opening CAF Champions League matches.

Mamelodi Sundowns appoint Miguel Cardoso as their new head coach

Cardoso's arrival was confirmed in the tweet below:

Sundowns confirmed the change on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, and Cardosa's first match is against Champions League rivals Raja Casablanca on Sunday, 15 December.

Club management has made winning the Champions League a , and Cardosa will be under immediate pressure as it aims for its first victory in the campaign.

Fans react to Sundowns' change

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mngqithi deserved to be sacked while some fans feel Sundowns made a mistake.

Wiskymash acknowledges Komphela's role:

"Kompela is lucky."

SKmtshali says Mngqithi made a mistake:

"Manqoba made a mistake by accepting the head coach job in the first place. It's time for him to be on his own now; Golden Arrows is waiting for him."

Hes_undescoverd says Mngqithi determined his own path:

"He was starting to talk too much."

AkanimiltonM is sad:

“Nooo!”

Katli_molelekwa says Mngqithi did not belong:

"Overstayed at Downs for nothing. @KaizerChiefs, you can have him."

Mzwaie_M says Mngqithi deserves it:

"I don't feel sorry for Manqoba; he had the players but couldn't get the results even though he didn't receive enough time."

Peacenationone says Downs is making a mistake:

"How you create instability."

MPH_OPFC asked a question:

"So now what happens to Komphela and Fohloza? Are they staying?"

Lesleymkhawana is curious:

"So what's going to happen to pro-Manqoba fans?"

NalaMcebisi feels for Mngqithi:

“Hard luck Manqoba.”

