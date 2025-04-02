South African radio veterans DJ Fresh and Unathi Nyaki returned to the airwaves with a special show on Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Both radio personalities appeared on Mix FM together after their forced hiatus from the airwaves as they look to reignite their careers

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were happy to see the radio stars back, while some questioned why younger personalities were not given a chance

Local music fans are divided after DJ Fresh and Unathi Nyaki made their return as radio hosts on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 on Mix FM.

The well known duo of Fresh and Unathi both made their return to South African airwaves after they both left high-profile jobs under controversy.

Following their forced hiatus from radio, DJ Fresh and Unathi Nyaki have both returned to the airwaves. Image: Djfreshsa and unathi.co.

Source: Instagram

Following their return to the airwaves, both radio personalities have continued their longstanding relationships with Mzansi fans.

DJ Fresh and Unathi Nyaki return to the airwaves

Unathi announced her return on Instagram:

While she has spent time away from radio, Unathi has been busy after performing for the Cuban president while she is involved in an ongoing feud with Mzansi poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

Unathi left Kaya FM in 2021 and is reportedly involved in a legal battle with her former employer following her dismissal.

DJ Fresh on the other hand left Metro FM in 2019 after breaching broadcasting rules yet he has remained a fan favourite by performing nationwide.

Fresh announced the upcoming Oh Ship SA in the video below:

DJ Fresh keeps in touch with his fans

After establishing himself as one of the premier radio personalities in Mzansi, Fresh is looking forward to his return to the airwaves.

Before he made his return to the airwaves, Fresh showed his love for his fans after meeting an elderly female fan who he dubbed ‘my new mother’.

Following their return to the airwaves, local fans can look forward to them bringing their vast experience and skills to fans across the country.

Radio personality DJ Fresh has been a mainstay in South African music for several years. Image: djfreshsa.

Source: Instagram

Fans are divided over the star duo’s return

Local music fans reacted on social media to say stations should be promoting younger talent, while others were excited to see Fresh and Unathi return.

Pinky Nzama is not a radio fan:

“But now radio is not good at all. They keep on repeating the same old music.”

Mmusetsi Roger Mosweu is not impressed:

“Always recycling this old people, when is the new and energetic talent getting a chance?”

Vuyolamatolo Qha is frustrated:

“Any upcoming talent in the music industry yhoooooo.”

Tavhanyani Mainganye asked a question:

“Which radio stations are they at?”

Mathunya Tswai celebrated the return:

“The best in the business.”

Nkululeko Mkweli is excited:

“Radio royalty is back. We are now spoilt for choice.”

Vusi Mashinini sent Fresh a warning:

“DJ Fresh must be careful of that toxic feminist, she nearly ruined her colleague's life at Khaya FM had it not been for the recordings that proved she lied.”

Mduduzi Orchard Ndlovu said there needs to be a change:

“No more young talent?”

Bukwayinja Witted is a fan:

“I love these two on radio.”

Potse Tee criticised Unathi:

“Iyoh after Unathi lied to the whole nation and almost cost Sizwe Dlomo his career.”

