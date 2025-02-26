Unathi Nkayi impressed Mzansi when she performed barefoot for the Cuban president at the Havana Fair as part of the South African delegation to the Artist Indaba

Fans praised her performance, but controversy arose when Ntsiki Mazwai claimed she was unfairly replaced on the trip due to Unathi’s ties to Minister Gayton McKenzie

Ntsiki later apologised after Unathi addressed their long-standing feud and the minister threatened legal action

Seasoned South African television and radio personality Unathi Nkayi left Mzansi basking in pride when she shared a video of her performance in Cuba. The star was among the South African delegation that attended the Artist Indaba.

Unathi Nkayi shared a video of her killer performance in Cuba. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Unathi Nkayi's performance for Cuban president

2025 started on a high note for former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi who was part of the SA delegation to Cuba. The star took to her page to give Mzansi a glimpse of her powerful performance.

She explained that she performed barefoot as a sign of respect to the Cuban president. The post read:

"I performed for the President of Cuba at The Havana Fair opening. LOOK AT GOD🥺😩💯♥️🇨🇺 🇿🇦 I did so barefoot🙏🏾 as a sign of respect."

Fans react to Unathi's performance

Social media users loved the star's performance. Many praised her for showcasing her talent and making the country proud.

@katlegodankeofficial said:

"Halala!!!! Fly that flag queen. No DNA! Just RSA"

@nandingcanga commented:

"Talk about the minister living up to his word."

@vintagegeraldine added:

"You looked stunning. That dress OMG"

@manzimonate said:

"I'm reminded of Joel 2:25. Time is irreplaceable, yet God promises to restore what was lost!! This is only the beginning."

@mihlalig wrote:

So beautiful, so deserving. May God continue placing you higher and higher."

Unathi Nkayi revealed that she performed for the President of Cuba. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

A look at the drama surrounding Unathi's trip to Cuba

Unathi charted social media after controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that Unathi was selected to go to Cuba in her place, because of Unathi's relationship with Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Ntsiki did not end there, she brought receipts to prove that the Cubans had requested her by name, but Unathi (who is not a poet or author) was chosen to go instead. Ntsiki's accusations sparked a heated debate online which forced Unathi and Minister McKenzie to speak out.

Unathi addressed her beef with Ntsiki saying it started years ago, while the Minister threatened to take legal action against the poet. Eventually, she folded and issued a public apology for the things she said.

Unathi opens up on her beef with Ntsiki Mazwai

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems like there is more than what meets the eye with Ntsikelelo Mazwai and Unathi Nkayi, as the two have been at loggerheads for the longest time, and recently, the former Idols SA judge decided to clear the air and address this long-lived beef.

Recently, Unathi Nkayi decided to go on her Instagram page and address the claims that Mazwai made about her. Ntsiki has been on Nkayi's neck forever, and previously, she was angry that the media personality was still getting gigs even after her saga with Sizwe Dlomo.

