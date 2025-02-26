Mama Joy secured a new deal with Roots Butchery and shared the news on social media, receiving congratulatory messages from fans

The media personality had been trending due to Royal AM and MaMkhize's financial troubles, which led to the team's sale, leaving her heartbroken

Despite criticism, many South Africans celebrated her latest success, vowing to support the brand

Mama Joy is securing the bad, and we love it for her. The star shared the FTS from her new campaign on social media and Mzansi congratulated her.

Mama Joy has partnered with a popular brand. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy makes major announcement

Things are starting to look up for Mama Joy. The media personality has been trending for all the wrong reasons after her team Royal AM and MaMkhize's financial woes.

Taking to her X page, the sports fanatic revealed that she had partnered with one of South Africa's biggest butcheries, Roots Butchery. She wrote:

"That’s My Brand with ⁦@RootsButchery thanks for the opportunity ⁦⁦@FreddyHirsch"

Fans congratulate Mama Joy

Social media users celebrated Mama Joy's gig. Many said the media personality deserved the success because she works hard. Others promised to support the brand because of Mama Joy.

@khanyiqondani8 commented:

"Proud of you, Mamajoy l want to taste the Mince today 👏"

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"How much is a wors I want to braai on Saturday after the game,phela Kaiser Chiefs will win 6-0."

@Buja3D commented:

"More wins, I'm happy for you mama I will definitely check it in stores🙌🏾🖤"

@TheRealGobetse wrote:

"It's not your brand, you're just a front, and I'm sure ba go patela ka boroso ya ngwaga ka moka 😅"

@Selokelaboledi added:

"This is great news ,mama .❤️"

@bheki_khupe said:

"That's a great initiative Mama. Wishing your brand could be successful, globally 🙏🏽It didn't sit well with me seeing you call MaMkhize "umama"."

@tsontso_kids said:

"Nice collaboration, i hope South Africans receive it well🖤"

@Thuso1Africa wrote:

"Excellent, congratulations my sister. You're an inspiration to many."

Mama Joy's drama with her football team

Mama Joy was the self-appointed ambassador of the Royal AM football club. Social media users have been poking fun at her following the news of the club owner Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize's drama with SARS.

The team was later sold and she shared an emotional post on her page, admitting to fans that she was hurt despite previously affirming she would never leave her team. Supporters from other teams have also warned her against joining their teams.

Mama Joy caught lying about her Valentine's Day gift

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that on Valentine's Day Mama Joy posted several photos implying that is how her day went. She posted a selfie, a gift with R100 notes, a bouquet of red roses wrapped in money, and a juicy plate of a proudly South African shisanyama dish.

However, while some congratulated her and salivated at her mouthwatering plate of food, one netizen recalled seeing that photo on a Gagasi FM website in October 2024.

Source: Briefly News