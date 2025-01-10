Mama Joy reaffirmed her loyalty to Royal AM, denying rumours of leaving the team amid Shauwn Mkhize's financial troubles and the club's liquidation concerns

The superfan dismissed social media users' suggestions to join teams like Pirates, Chiefs, or Sundowns, emphasising her commitment to MaMkhize

Fans reacted to her post, with many rejecting her potential return to Pirates and joking about her alleged bad luck with teams

Mama Joy has cleared the air about dumping her team, Royal AM, due to the financial struggles surrounding Shauwn Mkhize. The superfan said Mzansi should stop worrying about her.

Mama Joy has announced that she is not leaving Royal AM following the news that the team is facing liquidation. Mama Joy has always been on MaMkhize's side amid the flamboyant businesswoman's drama with SARS.

She even angered social media users when she called on South Africans to pray for MaMkhize after SARS and SAPS' joint raid at her La Lucia mansion in Durban. Taking to her X page, Mama Joy urged fans to stop suggesting new teams for her because she is good. The post read:

"Why SA is worried about me? Some say I must join ⁦@Masandawana some say I must go back to ⁦@orlandopirates some say come to ⁦@KaizerChiefs ,,, Don’t worry about me I am good with UMA ,,, Mamkhize and our ⁦@RAMFC_sa Thwihli Thwahla."

Fans react to Mama Joy's post

Social media users urged Mama Joy to stay at Royal AM because she is not welcome at the other teams, especially Pirates.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We started winning trophies after you left … we don’t need you at pirates."

@JoBertrand19 wrote:

"Who said you must go back to Pirates Mama Joy? 👀"

@BeardedPriest1 commented:

"As for Pirates 🏴‍☠️ nobody said you should come back. Unless if Malema can go back to the ANC then you can come back."

@SdizoRSA added:

"Don't come to chiefs asifuni ibhadi, you left pirates they won trophies, you went to Royal AM they got banned by Fifa now they owe SARS, you cam go to Sundowns."

MaMkhize makes first public appearance since SARS raid

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that KwaMaMkhize star Shauwn Mkhize was stripped of some of her belongings after SARS led a team of SAPS officers into her home.

The businesswoman and reality TV star lost some of her luxury assets to SARS. Online users shared their reactions to seeing Shauwn Mkhize out and about once more.

