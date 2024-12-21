Shauwn Mkhize had an eventful 2024 after landing in hot water with law enforcement which knocked at her door

MaMkhize was living her luxurious life until the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) descended on her home in KZN

Most recently, Shauwn Mkhize made a comeback to the socials after the major clash with legal authorities

In November 2024, all eyes were on Shauwn Mkhize. The KwaMaMkhize star was stripped of some of her belongings after SARS led a team of SAPS officers into her home.

Shauwn Mkhize made a return to social media for the first time since the SARS raid. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman and reality TV star lost some of her luxury assets to SARS. Online users shared their reactions to seeing Shauwn Mkhize out and about once more.

Shauwn Mkhize back on social media

In a post shared by blogger Musa Khawula, MaMkhize was seated in a passenger seat and doing a little dance. The businesswoman looked joyous in a car ride after going through the wringer with SARS. Watch the video below:

What you need to know about Shauwn Mkhize

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has been implicated in various reports of corruption over the years.

MaMkhize has also become notorious for living a lavish lifestyle with her family.

Despite speculations about where Shauwn Mkhize's wealth comes from, she has maintained her innocence.

In 2024, SARS moved against Shauwn Mkhize and confiscated her luxury possessions, including cars.

Shauwn Mkhize under microscope after SARS raid

People shared their thoughts after seeing Shauwn Mkhize in a good mood in the video. Many speculated about how she's been doing since getting in trouble with the law.

@tshegsta1 commented:

"Ah, guys. This is a game, she's not out. I doubt she'll ever be broke like us in life."

Goodwill

@hhhh77ghh said:

"As long she can pay Royal AM players, she is very rich."

@LFCRofhiwa__4 wrote:

"This is why she must be raided again."

@reallurh added:

"Let's donate R5 to buy MaMkhize a Samsung Galaxy A06 😭😫"

@visse_ss joked:

"Donations for MaMkhize."

@melusi_mntambo added:

"Mina, I wanna buy her a phone 🥺 ngfuna athi. I was there when she was struggling when she’s back up 😩"

@MakiMarish speculated:

"SARS took everything and left her with ripped jeans."

