A motorist seemed to film KZN businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's cars being towed on a Gauteng highway

SARS and SAPS raided Mkhize's Durban and Pietermaritzburg properties in relation to a tax evasion matter

The revenue service attached several of Mkhize's luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini and Rolls Royce

A motorist driving on a Gauteng highway appeared to film businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's luxury cars being towed after raids at her KZN homes. Images: @s_tgee19210 / screenshot, @Savvy_Mix

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — After the raids at her KwaZulu-Natal properties, an alert motorist on the highway filmed cars seemingly belonging to businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize being towed along a Gauteng route on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

It resulted from an operation in which South African Revenue Services (SARS) officials and South African Police Service (SAPS) swooped in on Mkhize's La Lucia and Maqongqo properties in Pietermaritzburg.

Mkhize's cars seemingly hauled in Gauteng

According to authorities, Mkhize owed the revenue service almost R40 million in outstanding taxes, and the raid aimed to preserve and secure assets while searching for documents related to the debt.

According to reports, SARS approached the Durban High Court to obtain a search warrant on 21 November.

Since then, the tax man has attached a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce, owned by Shandi Trust, a family business, and Royal AM, her football club competing in the first division of South Africa's professional soccer league.

In a video posted by X user @s_tgee19210, two luxury vehicles — a BMW and another appearing to be an Aston Martin — believed to have been taken during the raids on Mkhize's homes were seen on the back of flatbed tow trucks.

"I just passed Shauwn Mkhize's fleet on tow trucks" the caption claimed.

At that point in the clip, the tow vehicles were driving on a Johannesburg, likely driving back from KZN the same day.

Online users quiz tow-away

The clip attracted about 1.4 million views since it was posted at 11.35pm on 26 November. Naturally, it also drew a flurry of reactions.

Some users attempted to make sense of the events, while some praised officials for uncovering corruption and pouncing on perceived offenders.

@Kong_Fuzi_cn quizzed:

"Why would her fleet be in Gauteng konje?"

@_king_dee_ noted:

"So they transported her fleet from DBN to JHB?"

@Barffoon pointed out:

"They do this to her every year and she always comes out fine. I don't think they can bring her down."

@Spade37295887 wondered:

"What are you doing with so many cars?"

@SZondi observed:

"Much of social media is about fact-checking. This is also why I often say that journalism is more important today than it’s ever been. The board says they’re in Centurion and yet so many people believe this."

