Local businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has given her Instagram followers another lesson in being tax savvy

Mkhize encouraged "responsible citizenry" among South Africans who are eligible to file their tax returns

Instagram followers rained down the praise on Mkhize, even taking turns to express their admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Entrepreneur, socialite, local reality TV star, and perhaps many other things known and unknown under the sun, Shauwn Mkhize, has taken to social media to add to her "tax lessons".

The ambassador of soft life in SA is not letting up as she continues on her inspirational trajectory on Instagram, and her celebrity fans, and others less celebrated, are taking it all in.

Shauwn Mkhize has increased her dose of tax advice for Mzansi. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Heading online recently, the Royal AM FC club owner encouraged citizens to exercise responsible citizenry regarding their tax affairs. She said compliance was an important component in becoming upstanding.

She wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"No matter who you are, the basis of tax remains the same – it's about RESPONSIBLE CITIZENSHIP. It's on each of us to play an active role in always ensuring we are compliant with the tax laws of the land."

Mkhize warned that people ought to be privy to the requirements of the South African Revenue Services (SARS) in respect to the various tax laws that govern the circulation of money.

"To them, no matter how obvious the expense is, if the money came out from your account to the third party, to them, without paperwork to back it, they will disallow it!!!!!!

"By the way, if you missed the deadline to file your personal tax returns this week, you [still] have another week to file," added MaMkhize.

The reactions to the post were the standard praise-filled comments we've come to see from those bedazzled by the controversial businesswoman.

Followers gush over Mkhize

Briefly News takes a look at some of the responses to the latest tax lesson below.

@nhlamwelase87 wrote:

"Wooow, too hot to handle, mamie."

@prince_dinale_martin said:

"Madam Boss Lady. My Kizozoo. Ke o Rata Haholo feela, Mommy."

@nditsheni_mushavhi added:

"You happy Ethekwini is safe."

@dr_makhosazana_dlamini offered:

"You are a force. Thanks for being an inspiration to us women. We are watching Sis."

@tullz_man remarked:

"Wooow wooow. You so beautiful madam and I wish you all the best to everything, Yes masibe happy mani."

Businesswoman offers SA some useful tax advice

In a recent post about Mkhize's tax lessons, Briefly News reported that she took to her Instagram to give South Africans some unsolicited tax advice.

The TV personality and socialite has adopted an information-savvy aura about her social media platforms, Instagram in particular, not hesitating to give those who care to listen, a range of tips they can use.

In the also now-recent post, MaMkhize pondered on the importance of good tax practice for individuals, stating that she's learned a lot by exposing herself to the goings-on in her business, and not simply relying on others to handle her affairs.

"One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in my years in business is due diligence.

"As much [as] I may entrust the experience of experts, as a business owner, it's important to understand the ins and outs of your operations.

"My tribulations with the taxman have taught me a lot, and I’d like to use my platform to help spread the knowledge," she wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za