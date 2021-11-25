A forensic investigator from Durban recently landed a job in Johannesburg and shared the news on social media in excitement

Smangaliso Mkhwanazi's post reached over 6 000 South Africans, many of whom reside in Joburg and want to offer friendship

Peeps shared all kinds of tips on surviving life in Jozi as Smangaliso prepares to take on his new adventure

Smangaliso Mkhwanazi took to social media to celebrate bagging a new job. The Durban-based forensic Investigator will soon be jetting off to Johannesburg to start his new life and new employment.

The former Durban University of Technology lecturer excitedly shared the news with his 700 followers but it soon went viral, gaining over 6 500 likes on the bluebird app. Finding a job in this economic climate is extremely difficult so South Africans did not waste time in helping him celebrate.

Peeps residing in Joburg shared tons of advice regarding the city and how life moves there. From avoiding robberies to saving money, locals really came through for him.

His post was simple and straight to the point:

Read some of the comments left for him under his viral post:

@malingasib shared:

"So many ladies congratulating you, passop."

@Nkokoma said:

"I don't know where you are from but just know that R2 000 in KZN is R4 000 here in Joburg. I hope you geeerit."

@eishiq responded with:

"Congrats bro, wish you all the best on your new quest."

@LucasMothibedi replied:

"Congratulations mate. Manifest. Make the most of it."

@KhayaJames quote tweeted with:

"Don't go to MTN Taxi Rank!"

@TheRebelTee added:

"Do not stop for anybody when you are in the CBD, even if it's your relative/sibling/parent... Follow me for more tips on how to survive Jozi."

