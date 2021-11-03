A Durban lady shared amazing news with her Twitter followers by letting them know she is now employed after close to two years of looking for work

Her followers were excited for the young lady and wished her everything of the best in her new role

The post is extremely popular on the platform with close to 30 000 likes and almost 1 500 retweets, and the number are increasing rapidly

Twitter has erupted in celebration of a Durban lady who landed a job after close to two years of unemployment. The excited lady who goes by the Twitter handle @IChristable, is fully appreciative and took to the platform to share the good news.

Twitter user, @IChristable is excited for landing a job after a very long time on the job hunt. Image: @IChristable/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a tweet, she said:

"I got the job. After one year and seven months being unemployed. I'm grateful."

Take a look for yourself:

Shortly after the post hit social media, it started trending as people from around Mzansi sent @IChristable celebratory messages and let her know how proud they are. The post received a phenomenal response with close to 30 000 likes and almost 1 500 retweets.

The comment section is brimming with pride as people wish her everything of the best in the new position. Many thank God for helping her along the way and eventually bringing her dreams to life.

Let's jump into the comments:

@Mauryngal:

"Congratulations, may God's grace continue to guide you in your new role and may you find favour with your employers and fellow employees."

@XabisoFemele:

"All the best in your knew job darling. God works in wonderful ways."

@Stanleigh_:

"Congratulations, enjoy your new job and do great things. God is faithful."

@Bko39694240:

"Congrats sis and thank you for being a beacon of hope for those who are still in your previous position of unemployment."

@kefilwe_mpho

"Congratulations."

@DileyLlo:

"Congratulations... at least it's a year and a few months. Some of us been three years and months now."

@islolly:

"Good luck and all the best! You know what it means to get this job, so I am sure you will give it your best!"

