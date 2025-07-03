A woman showed TikTok videos of her cosmetic procedure that went horribly wrong after she changed her mind about it

The woman was mortified by the results she got after trying to reserve some aesthetic changes she made to her face

Online users were horrified on behalf of the woman who shared her experience with cosmetic procedure reversal gone wrong

A woman posted a TikTok video of the hard lesson she learned after trying to experiment with changing parts of her face. The TikTokker paid a heavy price after she decided to try undoing a popular procedure she had.

The video of the woman received attention from TikTok users. Peeps commented on the lady's ordeal that she went through to correct a past cosmetic procedure.

In a TikTok video, @berthecn recorded several videos of her lip filler dissolving disaster. The woman explained that she wanted to undo her attempt to get plumper lips but ended up with lips that looked comically swollen. She shared more videos explaining that she regretted trying to get lip fillers. The woman detailed that her lips blew up because of an allergic reaction she had to the ingredient used to dissolve lip filler.

The TikTokker sought medical help and showed people her harrowing experience. Luckily the woman was able to have a happy ending as she posted a follow up reflecting on how she will never experiment with lip fillers again.

TikTok viewers amazed by woman's lip fillers

Many people were taken aback by the woman's terrible experience with lip fillers. Online users encouraged the woman to not experiment with her face anymore.

Ishah’s Henna🌹 said:

"Wear a face mask until it goes down girl 😳😭"

KENZIE KI commented:

"🤣🤣🤣forgive me for laughing but I find it."

Tinashe 🇿🇼🩶 wrote:

"Black women don’t need lip filler, why would you do that 😭"

Mofe✨ was amused:

"When you smacked the lips and it vibrated, I screamed!!! 😂"

🌻 joked:

"Someone really said “ quack if you need help” and i can’t stop laughing 😭"

Hvppiness added:

"Omg bless you, I can’t imagine how stressful this would be 😭"

