A baddie on TikTok shook the internet when she showed off her homemade facelift, which she used tape to achieve

The lady named Siya is known for her controversial transformations on social media, and this one was one of her biggest ones yet

Social media users likened her new face to South Africa's celebrity, Khanyi Mbau, who had been under the knife multiple times

Siya schooled the girls with a quick tutorial on achieving a snatched cat eye while also restructuring your face.

A baddie went viral on TikTok after sharing her homemade facelift. Image: @ms_siyaa

Source: TikTok

Her TikTok followers were quite concerned about her methods and asked her some questions in the comments.

SA amazed by lady's homemade facelift

Women have been open about getting work done on their faces and bodies. The topic had been taboo for many years, but the Kardashians influenced everyone to embrace their surgical transformations.

A Mzansi woman hopped on TikTok after discovering a quick and affordable way to achieve a facelift in a few minutes. Siya took a page out of the drag queen culture book and shared it with her internet besties.

She lifted her face, placing two pieces of tape in the corners of each eye and pulling them to the back of her head. Her eyes immediately stretched, and her face was snatched.

She captioned her clip:

"Facelift before an install."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's instant facelift in viral TikTok

@Sbohngakonke was a fan of the hack:

"Khanyi Mbau on a budget! Love it."

@lukhanyo :) neede to be accurate before she tried out the method:

"Which tape are you using bae?"

@mpho🤍 asked important questions:

"What happens if you sneeze?"

@Sonkondlokazi WeSizwe✨ realised:

"Women go through a lot, I swear."

@Fikile Tracy:

"So, don't you think this can cause skin sagging in the long run? Just wondering."

@Sir Mntungwa concluded:

"Women struggle, guys."

@Hlokomelo had to pass:

"The headache I will get from this."

@plugclick highlighted:

"Ladies, we love you the way you are! There's no need to be Jackie Chan's sister."

@Mike trolled the lady:

"Even the owner of TikTok didn't know it would get this far."

@Natasha Tasha joked:

"You sneeze, you lose."

@Esther Lee commented:

"This looks so painful."

Mzansi reflects on Khanyi Mbau’s old face

