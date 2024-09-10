A South African woman, Lerato Mabuza, took Mzansi down memory lane after posting an old video of Khanyi Mbau

In the clip, the star was being interviewed by eNCA about her obsession with flaunting her flashy lifestyle

Social media users were impressed with her ability to manifest a luxurious life that she is currently enjoying today

South African superstar Khanyi Mbau is making waves on social media after an old clip of hers circulated on the web. The controversial celebrity was praised by many for manifesting her luxurious lifestyle.

Mzansi was impressed with Khanyi Mbau's ability to manifest her current lifestyle after an old interview clip circulated on TikTok. Image: @mbaureloaded/Instagram/@mbaureloaded/TikTok

In an old interview with eNCA, the star described her ideal life and why her success will always be in people’s faces.

Mzansi reflects on Khanyi Mbau’s old face

Mzansi superstar Khanyi Mbau is known for her controversial life choices, including bleaching her skin and living a flashy lifestyle. She recently switched her face and shared raw stitches on social media.

A woman on TikTok, Lerato Mabuza, took South Africa down memory lane when she dug up an old interview of the star describing the kind of lifestyle she wants for herself. She detailed her life today, which amazed social media users with her ability to manifest greatness for herself.

Many users noticed her beating before her drastic plastic surgery transformation and complimented her beautiful genes. Lerato posted the clip with the caption:

“Incase you forgot how Khanyi Mbau really looked like before."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to old video of Khanyi Mbau’s appearance

Social media users were stunned by Khanyi Mbau’s beauty and ability to manipulate a beautiful life for herself:

@ntsominoziphocaro was stunned:

"She phrophesied her life. that's powerful."

@KENNY praised the celebrity:

"Kanyi has never even a single day given her power to people to tell her or let them dictate how she should live her life."

@Namkoneni shared that she's always been a fan:

"She has always had big dreams. I still like her."

@Boikanyo Kabelo loved how Khanyi articulated herself:

"I love how she handled this interview."

@Gift Sibiya loved the old Khanyi:

"She was so beautiful but, why mara?"

Khanyi Mbau shares her recovery journey post-cosmetic surgery

Briefly News also reported that Khanyi Mbau recently spoke about her recovery journey after undergoing cosmetic surgery. The media personality bought a new face and has finally given fans and followers the lowdown on how everything was done.

Mzansi sent well-wishes to Khanyi and is looking forward to seeing the star's new face.

