Khanyi Mbau has caused a stir on social media after revealing a recent cosmetic procedure, with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga also facing scrutiny for alleged changes to his appearance

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the couple, leading to widespread speculation and humorous comments about their skin tone

Social media users questioned whether Mushonga had also undergone skin bleaching, comparing their looks to Michael Jackson

Khanyi Mbau has been charting social media trends since revealing her recent procedure. Fans were shocked to see how much her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has also changed.

Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga’s picture sparked bleaching rumours. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau's boo Kudzai sparks debate

Mzansi actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau's Dubai-based boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has also been accused of changing his looks. The allegations come hot on the heels of Khanyi's latest procedure, which left the world at a loss for words.

A picture of the lovely couple was shared on X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The now-viral snap shows the flamboyant couple in an elevator. Khawula captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Khanyi Mbau with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga."

Mzansi responds to Kudzai's picture

Social media users accused the Zimbabwean-born businessman of bleaching his skin like the Young, Famous & African star. Many shared hilarious comments about the couple's skin.

@Mypule_ said:

"Are they both on Jik?"

@Rapati_Spenza commented:

"So she wanted to look like her boyfriend?"

@tonnygerald added:

"Is he also bleaching?"

@Fit_Mandisa said:

"Oh, she wanted to reach the level of her man skin colour bayafana🤞"

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"Is the guy also turning white."

@thaboe1002 added:

"Can we ask him to be honest with us 😂🤌 Do you want Khanyi to participate in Squid Game 3?"

@immortalz24 wrote:

"Did the boyfriend also bleach his skin? The problem will be when they have a dark baby, but they both look like Michael Jackson."

Khanyi shares her recovery journey post-cosmetic surgery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau is officially a week post-surgery and can finally tell us how buying a new face feels!

Just over a week since her facelift, Khanyi Mbau's swelling has finally gone down to let her chat with fans about her experience.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News