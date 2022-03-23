Who is Kudzai Mushonga? Age, partner, family, businesses, cars, net worth

Kudzai Mushonga is a renowned Zimbabwean businessman. He has been making headlines for both right and wrong reasons. For instance, he has been romantically linked to Khanyi Mbau, a famous South African actress. He has also been trending as he is a listed fugitive in his home country. So, here is a glimpse of his tumultuous life.

The flamboyant businessman earned himself the nickname Ndege Boy after allegedly spending lots of money purchasing private planes. He has made a fortune for himself, and Kudzai Mushonga's net worth is estimated to be about $5 million. However, according to reports released, he is believed to have defrauded a Zimbabwean microfinance after he borrowed vast sums of money and vanished into thin air.

Profile summary

Full name: Kudzai Terrence Mushonga

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga Nickname: Ndege Boy

Place of birth: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: Black

Black Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Marital status: Not married

Not married Girl friend: Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau Famous as: Controversial businessman

Where does Kudzai Mushonga come from?

The business tycoon hails from Zimbabwe. He was born in Village Way in Borrowdale, Brook Harare. However, Kudzai Mushonga's age and early life details remain unknown. Also, not much information is known about the Kudzai Mushonga's family.

Are Khanyi and Kudzai still together?

Yes, according to a post made by Khanyi Mbau during Valentine this year where she received a Valentine's card and some roses and balloons from her man. During 2021 Valentines, the couple's love life had made headlines after she had received a private performance by a violinist, more than 1000 roses and several Louis Vuitton gifts.

There is no relationship without its version of highs and lows. For Khanyi and Kudzai, they have also had their fair share of such moments. The couple made headlines towards the end of 2021 whilst on their vacation in Dubai. This is after Khanyi failed to return home by 2 am after visiting the salon. Instead, the heartbroken man went to his Instagram handle and shared a video that shocked most of their fans.

The following day, the distressed man went back to Instagram and confirmed that his sweetheart had made her way back to South Africa without him knowing about it.

I can confirm that my sweetheart is in South Africa.

I am hurt, guys. They say men don't cry, but this one is deep. I just called my brother and told him that 'man, I just video called Khanyi now she is in South Africa. We have been in Dubai for a bit. She is now a resident of Dubai. Yoh!

Anyway, that is love, but it hurts, and I will say this to the world today that baby, you have hurt me.

He revealed that he has moved to Dubai with the love of his life to commence a business with her. However, she vanished on him and failed to let him know about it.

Khanyi, however, did not say anything about the matter. Kudzai then deleted the videos after penning an emotional apology to his girlfriend.

I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K (Khanyi Mbau), for taking our private life on IG (Instagram). I was hurting; I honestly didn't know how to deal with my emotions. Baby, I love you, video calling you this morning jus' made me realise how much I miss you, reminds me how you used to watch me sleep on video in the beginning, the butterflies.

I miss you, my love; I'm not ashamed to stand on top of the world and admit I love you! You became my world, my everything. Someone help me tell my woman I love her and I miss her! Baby, you know me; I'm still where you left me! Jus' trying to control my feelings! I love you, and I'm sorry.

Khanyi, who is an actress, recently praised her man Kudzai for being supportive of her dreams. She is quoted saying;

Your level of support, baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind.

My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How do you do it? Truly beats me.

My love, my hubby .. my heart.. thank you for remaining constant.

The couple seems to have overcome the hurdle, and now, despite being in different countries, they are supportive of each other.

Does Kudzai Mushonga's airline exist?

Kudzai found himself on the wrong side of the law after a crime in September 2016 resurfaced. He is believed to have siphoned about $166,000 from a microfinance company in Zimbabwe after he and his friends cooked bank statements and papers that purported they owned an airline known as Dream Air Company. It was later found out that the airline did not exist.

Kudzai Mushonga's cars

Mushonga owns a fleet of top-range cars. This includes Ferraris, Bentleys, Rolls Royce, and the latest Range Rovers.

Kudzai Mushonga is doing quite well despite the many controversies surrounding his life. At such a young age, he is moving mountains. However, his relationship with his girlfriend continues to bloom, as evident on social media.

