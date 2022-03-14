Somizi has shared a hilarious clip of Simon Leviev living his best life in the business class after a documentary about his life dropped recently

Simon became famous after Netflix dropped The Tinder Swindler showing how he posed as a wealthy businessman and conned rich woman out of cash

Somizi was seemingly surprised that Simon is still living his life like nothing happened after the women exposed his true colours in the doccie

Somizi has taken to social media to share a clip of 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev. The hilarious video shows Simon flying business class and living his best life.

The controversial man was signing some documents while a flight attendant was serving him some juice. SomGaga can't believe that life is going on as usual for Simon after he swindled women out of millions of rand.

Simon Leviev shot to fame after Netflix dropped a documentary about how he posed as wealthy businessman and conned rich women out of cash. Taking to Instagram, the Mzansi reality TV star posted the video of the now-famous Simon chilling in the plane's business class. He captioned the short clip:

"If LIFE GOES ON was a person."

The Idols SA judge's followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on how Simon hasn't changed after the documentary was released.

ndinahilma wrote:

"This guy refuses to be porvertised. Soft life or nothing for real."

leempiwa said:

"Send me money, my enemies are after me."

fikilem commented:

"Simon is the man that he thinks he is."

lethobat wrote:

" Swindlers are all over hiding in sheep skins...Justice must just prevail...Aowa bathong."

zulu_hun commented:

"Boy refuses to be broke."

gosegomooki_phirinyane said:

"He was born for this."

_m1che added:

"For a moment I thought it was you with him on the flight, recording."

