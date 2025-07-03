Mörda and the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will join hands for a one-night-only event

The event will see Mörda perform hits from his solo albums, while the Soweto Gospel Choir will perform their take on classic house anthems

Apart from the performances, the event will also serve as a philanthropic drive to help the less fortunate

Mörda will share the stage with Soweto Gospel Choir for the 'History of House' event.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning producer and DJ Mörda, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, is teaming up with internationally acclaimed Soweto Gospel Choir for a one-night-only event.

Over the years, the Soweto Gospel Choir has wowed both international and local fans, and they are expected to do so when they headline the History of House together with Mörda on Mandela Day.

Mörda joins Soweto Gospel Choir for History of House event

The History of House event will be part of the Road to Bassline Fest. The one-night event will be held at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, on Friday, 18 July 2025. During the event, Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir is expected to perform their take on classic house anthems, such as Ride Like the Wind and Silence.

On the other hand, Mörda, who was once a member of the trailblazing house music group Black Motion, is expected to perform hits from his critically acclaimed solo albums, which make up the ASANTE trilogy, including the song Glory featuring Nontokozo Mkhize and Nomfundo Moh.

What can audiences expect at the History of House event?

In an interview with TshisaLive, Mörda, who is known for his energetic performances, shared what audiences can expect when he takes the stage that day.

“I want people to dance, to feel free,” he said.

Soweto Gospel Choir member Shimmy Jiyane said they were raring to go.

“We can’t wait to showcase our take on these evergreen house classics,” Jiyane said.

Apart from the Soweto Gospel Choir and Mörda, the History of House event will also feature Brandon Aura, who is set to perform his blend of folk-pop with an African twist.

Sampra, BET and the Nelson Mandela Foundation are supporting the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket as part of the event’s “It’s In Your Hands” campaign.

Mörda and Soweto Gospel Choir will share the stage at the 'History of House' event.

Source: Instagram

Mörda shares disturbing video and hints at quitting music

Meanwhile, Mörda left fans concerned after sharing a video calling out the music industry.

The musician also shared a video of his nose covered in blood while at Cape Town International on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

In a deleted Instagram post, the artist revealed that he was on the verge of giving up on the music industry.

He wrote:

"I'm somewhere between giving up or seeing or seeing how much more I can go. Music industry."

Mörda performs unusual ritual to chase away bad spirits

After the concerning incident, Mörda took matters into his own hands.

Briefly News reported that Mörda performed a ritual in one of his Instagram videos, stating that he was chasing away bad spirits.

The DJ/ producer spoke over his USB stick, saying it should attract good people and those who'll dance to his music, while chasing away the haters

Fans and followers were in stitches at Murdah Bongz's hilarious ritual and the messages he was saying.

