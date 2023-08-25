Murdah Bongz is enjoying every moment with his family and wants the world to know how lucky he is

The popular DJ and producer shared a video skating with his wife DJ Zinhle and Kairo, saying how important quality time has been to him

Murdah also revealed news of the sequel to ASANTE, saying it will be released in September

Murdah Bongz says he didn't know how important family time was and thanks his family for their love and support. Images: murdahbongz, djzinhle

Murdah Bongz feels fuzzy inside from all the love he's showered with at home. The Summer Love hitmaker took to his Instagram to share just how important quality time is to him and showed appreciation to his family. Murdah also announced that ASANTE II would be released in September 2023.

Murdah shows love to his family

Taking to his Instagram page, Murdah posted a video skating with Kairo and DJ Zinhle.

In the caption, Murdah expressed his gratitude for times such as those, saying that he never knew how important those moments with family were.

"Whilst creating music in the past, I never knew how important these moments with family are. I love coming out of my comfort zone lately, it makes life meaningful."

Mzansi praises Murdah Bongz

Followers flooded Murdah's comments expressing their delight at how blessed the DJ is:

khanyisilengcongo said:

"Ai uZinhle ubusisiwe."

lifentimesofnono responded:

"If you see this and it doesn't warm your heart, put your hand on your chest and say 'nna ke moloi'"

zo_zouw commented:

"Into ozoyiblesswa nguNkulunkulu Bongz."

meander_princess added:

"You are Father of the nation, from now onwards I’m gonna call you Dad. What a blessing you are to the entire nation dude! God Bless!"

noks_kamajiya posted:

"DJ Zinhle I don’t know what prayer you said but YOU SAID IT AND IT LANDED IN GOD’S EARS."

zoetlabu said:

"Wow this is amazing , am loving the role you’re playing with her keep up the good job."

kekeletso_s responded:

"Yal make me wanna get married."

machezhi_ reacted:

"Thank you, black man, this is beautiful to watch."

tallj_ngwenya added:

"Uyasifundisa king!"

bongi_sunny_ said:

"It's Murda's relationship with Kairo for me! Re kopa bo dad ba so in life cause wow!"

emilgene posted:

"You are so Blessed. Keep up being the Best Dad."

zenzelenhle commented:

"This is the only FAMILY that matters for me here eMzansi, others nje MABALINDE!"

Murdah announces ASANTE II

In a recent Instagram post, Murdah announced the arrival of ASANTE II in September 2023 to commemorate his daughter Asante's second birthday.

"ASANTE II DROPPING SEPTEMBER 2023"

The DJ visited YFM where he made the announcement and fans were stoked at the news:

yfm said:

KING MÖRDA! See you on the 30th of September!"

maria.ria.tladi commented:

"I love this for you Mei bla.. success and happiness look good on you Blyn blyn!"

mpho.eunice responded:

"I mean Bongani doesn’t wanna see us saving money like yooooh your music is always calling for the streets, not indoor vibe!"

brianmpono added:

"King mörda!"

matimu_mcn posted:

"Listen I'm still hung up on Asante and now Asante ll is coming out soon ngaze ngasha!"

Murdah Bongz can't catch a break

Briefly News reported social media users' claims of Murdah having a favourite amongst his daughters.

The DJ/ producer was also taunted for DJ Zinhle's alleged steamy moment with Usher Raymond.

Despite the constant criticism, Murdah remains a cheerful beam of light to his family and loyal supporters.

Source: Briefly News