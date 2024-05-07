The famous forex trader Grootman Selahle recently dumped his baby mama, Gcinile Thwala

In a DM sent by Grootman to Gcinile, he demanded that she return all the things he had bought for her within four days

Many netizens responded to Grootman's hilarious demands, and others labelled him a toxic man

Grootman Selahle recently dumped his baby mama Gcinile Thwala. Image: @xo_grootman

Source: Instagram

South African forex trader Themba "Grootman" Selahle has begun with his toxic traits and drama on social media and this time around; he dragged his baby mama with him.

Grootman dumps baby mama Gcinile Thwala

The controversial forex trader has caused a social media stir once again after his ex-friend Sabelo Nxumalo exposed him and shared screenshots of serious allegations, and on that list, fraud and abuse were added.

Recently, Grootman dumped his baby mama and makeup artist Gcinile Thwala, and the news has circulated online. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a screenshot Gcinile shared on her Instagram page detailing that Themba has demanded that she return everything he bought for her within four days or there'll be trouble.

Musa Khawula captioned the post:

"Grootman requests her baby mama Gcinile Thwala to pack everything he's ever purchased for her including the engagement ring. Amongst other things Grootman wants every single clothing, shoes, bags, an iPhone and makeup chair from Take A Lot. Gcinile has 4 days to return all the belongings."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the drama

Many netizens reacted to the drama Grootman caused on social media regarding his breakup with Gcinile. See some of the comments below:

@Mellow_Xxi questioned:

"What is he going to do with the Make up chair?"

@Nqobile_Cheezie wrote:

"This guy is so toxic."

@zwivhuya_zwii said:

"So he admits he’s a scammer."

@BalisoMlamli reacted:

"Mnxim, I tried not to laugh but the makeup chair from Takealot part totally defeated me."

@IME_MacMillan commented:

"She has made the wise choice and chosen herself. She must gladly pack the stuff and send it because it’s irrelevant to defining her. Let the guy enjoy the dresses etc, ALONE!"

@Dineo_Mos mentioned:

"Yhu he is short of asking her to return the food she ate that he paid for with money he hustled or scammed people."

@t_myview responded:

"He's breathing through the wounds because she has moved on."

Source: Briefly News