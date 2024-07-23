Big Zulu has apologised to Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad for the earlier insults he hurled at him

Taking to his Instagram, the rapper extended a sincere apology to Mkokstad, his family and fans for his conduct

Gqom, hip-hop, Maskandi and Gospel contested the Celebrity Soccer Games at Tsakane Stadium in Gauteng on 20 July

Big Zulu has apologised to Dumi Mkokstad. Images: @bigzulu_sa and @dumi_mkokstadsa

Big Zulu has taken to social media to apologise to Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad for his lack of respect and "gamesmanship" earlier.

Some fans and followers of the two stars had called for the former to apologise after a video of their heated exchange went viral on Monday, 22 July.

Big Zulu apologise to Dumi Mkokstad

The two, DJ Tira and Khuzani, were involved in the head-to-heads of the Celebrity Soccer Games at Tsakane Stadium on Gauteng's Eastrand on Saturday.

The games saw Maskandi taking on hip-hop and Gospel playing against Gqom, with hip-hop and Gqom contesting the eventual final.

However, before then, an interruption between Mkokstad's Gospel team and DJ Tira's Gqom saw tempers boiling over, with a video of an altercation between Big Zulu (hip-hop) and Mkokstad.

Briefly News reported earlier that Big Zulu, who was visibly agitated as the men tried to discuss the impasse on the sidelines of the game, went after his counterpart for apparently "slowing the game down because he was losing."

He also attacked Mkokstad, who complained about DJ Tira fielding nine professionals out of his 11 players on the field, contrary to the rules of the Celebrity Soccer Games.

"So, yokinto imile, ime ngawe nje (everything is at a standstill because of you)," said Big Zulu.

A second video showed the rapper hurling more insults.

"Uya loya lo. Ngengxa eyalo mfana lo. Hawu, akanabo ubuntu ... akanabo ubuntu kawayena. Hawu, seku ngama wonke umuntu ngengxa yokuthi uyadliwa? Hawu!"

Speaking in isiZulu, he emasculated Mkokstad by calling him a boy and saying he was pulling a stunt because his team was losing. He added further insult to injury by calling his stunt witchcraft.

Since then, after hip-hop was eventually declared the tournament winner, Big Zulu took to social media to apologise for his actions on the day.

He recorded and posted a video to his Instagram in which he said:

"Good day, bafwethu. Are you well? I want to get into the discussion about [Saturday's] game. But, let's please calm down [as] lots went wrong. OK, bafwethu, first of all, I won't waste your time, I'll be brief.

"Firstly, I'd like to ask that all those offended that I called Dumi a boy, find it in their hearts to forgive me. [Again], firstly, I want to take this opportunity to apologise profusely to him, his wife, family and children and then apologise to his fans.

"I also want to apologise to the fans. I think there were many mistakes and tempers were high. Anybody who has played soccer knows how emotions can sometimes get the better of us.

"But we're all the same when playing on the ground. Dumi's status as a married doesn't get into it. However, after the game, once all has been said and done, that is when one apologises for words said out of turn because tempers were high.

"I'm not the fighting type, and I know when to fight."

After his apology, the rapper explained all that went wrong in the game, including how Mkokstad's Gospel team had infringed on the rules, leading to the eventual impasse.

