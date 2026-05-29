Rumoured couple Maps Maponyane and Shudu Musida recently had social media buzzing when they posted a photo together at Columbia University

The former Miss South Africa recently impressed Mzansi when she graduated with a master's degree from Columbia University

South Africans on social media commented on the viral photo on Thursday, 28 May 2026

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SA praises Shudu Musida and Maps Maponyane at Columbia University. Images: GettyImages and OfficialMissSA

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss South Africa Shudu Musida and TV personality Maps Maponyane impressed South Africans on social media when they shared their photo at Columbia University.

The Limpopo-born beauty queen previously sparked an online debate when she shared a stunning picture on social media.

Social media user Miss Tee shared the latest pic of Musida and Maponyane on her X account on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

"Something about this photo made me smile like a fool. Good night zthandwa," she captioned the post.

According to social media reports, the TV personality Maps Maponyane attended his girlfriend, former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida’s graduation in the US, where she earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbia University.

South Africans comment on the photo

@SireOfNations reacted:

"The energy in this photo said we made it, and we dressed for the occasion. Bestie is glowing in that graduation gown, and he showed up in full support mode. This is what love looks like."

@kuhleyetu responded:

"Oh, I'm glad they are still together. I was worried when Shudu started this journey; indeed, distance is not a problem when you love each other and are financially stable."

@Rexi82970 commented:

"It is important to date in your league, imagine graduating in the US, and your person being able to afford to travel."

@luyanda25x reacted:

"If there is one guy who has higher standards for himself and doesn't settle for less, it's Maps Maponyane."

@Keri_ann_rams replied:

"They must give us a wedding date already. I was happy to see this too."

@BongsMahlangu_ said:

"Finally, they posted a pic together. Mhmm, this makes a lot of sense, yaz."

@jackson_rem responded:

"I like the way they're not present on social media."

@mixedracedUncle replied:

"Maps and Shudu make such a cute yet odd couple. This is his first public relationship that lasted so long, coz he is known for his hit-and-run tendencies with industry girls, especially after dating Nomzamo Mbatha and Sho Majozi in the past."

@D_Molatoli wrote:

"These two are cute. No wonder you smiled."

@sikie4backup wrote:

"They are beautiful together, and it’s a beautiful photo."

@Vinton__ said:

"The babies are going to be tall, gorgeous, and intelligent."

The latest photo of Shudu Musida and Maps Maponyane at Columbia University trends. Images: MapsMaponyane and ShuduMusuda

Source: Instagram

SA comments on photos of TV personality Maps Maponyane in Venda: "Lobola once"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Top Billing TV presenter and social media influencer Maps Maponyane was recently spotted in Venda.

The media personality sparked a debate online when he posted photos of himself in Venda on Sunday, 28 December 2025.

Fans of the media personality predicted that he was in Venda to be with his alleged girlfriend, Shudufhadzo Musida.

Source: Briefly News