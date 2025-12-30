Top Billing TV presenter and social media influencer Maps Maponyane was recently spotted in Venda

The media personality posted photos of himself in Venda on Sunday, 28 December 2025

Fans of the media personality predicted that he was in Venda to be with his alleged girlfriend, Shudufhadzo Musida

SA comments on photos of TV personality Maps Maponyane in Venda

TV personality Maps Maponyane, who's been linked to Shudufhadzo Musida, left South Africans puzzled when he shared photos of himself in Venda.

The media personality previously showed love to Venda-born beauty queen and podcaster Shudufadzo Musida

The media personality shared photos of himself on his X account in Venda on Sunday, 28 December 2025.

"Shumela (made a noise) Venda," he captioned the post.

Social media users react to Maps' latest picture

Former The River TV producer @PhathuMakwarela responded:

"Shumela Venda la Mphephu wa Ramabulana."

Media personality @BridgetMasinga replied:

"Should I place a call to David Tlale and be ready?"

Former Metro FM radio personality @PennyLebyane said:

"Lobola once go fela (pay lobola once and for all)... cause o mo hwenyana wa Limpopo," (You are a Limpopo groom).

@Dbanj25 responded:

"Just because you don't want to bend neh,"

@mbalis_bakery reacted:

"Congratulations."

@Inno_Rikhotso wrote:

"The era of the Venda homeland is now non-existent… It’s now the Vhembe District with about 4/5 local municipalities, under which are towns and villages."

@Maki_Motsepe said:

"Laba formal keng, (why are you so formal?). Le bula kreke ka dikick and bhobhoza."

@m_kobene replied:

"Bogadi," (You are at your in-laws).

@RealLettibucs responded:

"Ha, Masia ariyeeeeeee rhaaaaaaaa."

@dihapengyoga replied:

"O ntsha mahadi akere kgaitsedi," (Are you paying lobola, brother).

@LeeanneP10i reacted:

"Congratulations to you and Shudu."

@kgaozer said:

"Congratulations, you knew she was the one."

@IamKeotshepile wrote:

"Roma bomalome le borakgadi once aubuti," (Send your uncles and aunt, once).

@rophiwazz30807 responded:

"My home girl has captured the Tswana dude. Enjoy ha, Masiya."

@EstherMellow said:

"Looking good, sir, ba boile ba Columbia University ne?" (They are back from Columbia University).

@DM219P reacted:

"Ka molao wa Setswana go batlega malome, go batlega rakgadi," (In the Tswana tradition, there should be an uncle and aunt present).

@New_Nomics wrote:

"Yeeei finally, Ntate (Mr) Maponya halala hala hala."

@MkhukhuF said:

" I remember people giving you Venda names, and I ended up calling you 'Mashudu'."

Maps Maponyane and Glenfiddich bring clean water to Matatiele Village

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Maps Maponyane partnered with Glenfiddich to transform the lives of people in rural Eastern Cape.

The initiative is featured in the third installment of the Glenfiddich Challenger Club film series.

Maps Maponyane reflected on his journey, which has taken him to three countries and culminated in the life transforming project.

