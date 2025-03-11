Maps Maponyane partners with Glenfiddich to transform the lives of people in rural Eastern Cape

The initiative is featured in the third installment of the Glenfiddich Challenger Club film series

Maps Maponyane reflected on his journey, which has taken him to three countries and culminated in the life transforming project

Seasoned media personality Maps Maponyane, in partnership with Glenfiddich, has brought smiles to the faces of Matatiele inhabitants after installing a spring water system.

The life-transforming initiative is featured in the third instalment of the Glenfiddich Challenger Club film series.

Maps Maponyane partners with Glenfiddich to bring clean water

In the latest film, Maps Maponyane travels to the Eastern Cape rural village, where inhabitants have struggled with contaminated water for years. Together with Glenfiddich, he helped install a system that provides clean, safe water to Maitatiele.

Maps Maponyane reflected on his journey, which took him to Iceland and Scotland, and finally the village of Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

"I've had the privilege of embarking on this incredible journey, from the untouched waters of Iceland and to see the impact that this campaign has had on the revitalized community of Matatiele," Maponyane said,

He added that the initiative at Mataitele has been the most rewarding, and he is privileged to have witnessed it in person.

Lifa Bakana, Senior Brand Manager at Edward Snell & Co, emphasised Glenfiddich's Challengers Club's commitment to transforming the lives of people in Matatile. He disclosed that Glenfiddich will install four springs in the coming months.

Once completed, these springs will benefit over 2,500 people from Cibini, Mahangu, Gobizembe, and Magasela at an average cost of R178 per person. The project has also created jobs for 20 villagers, equipping them with valuable skills.

