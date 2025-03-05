Four marathon runners died when the car they were travelling in collided with two trucks on the N3 route

The accident happened between Warden and Villiers as the elite athletes were returning from Durban

Race organiser, Mthokozisi Khuzwayo, told Briefly News a memorial service will be held in Johannesburg

Four elite marathon runners were killed when their vehicle was involved in a collision with two trucks on the N3 between Warden and Villiers. Image: @FreeStateWorld

Source: Facebook

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

FREE STATE — Four marathon runners were killed in a horrific collision between two trucks and their light motor vehicle returning to Johannesburg from Durban.

The athletes partook in the 2025 Ethekwini Best of the Best Marathon, hosted by the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and Ama-Ravens Athletics Club.

Marathoners die in N3 car collision

After the race, starting at the Kings Park Athletics Stadium at 5am on Sunday, 2 March 2025, and finishing at the same venue, the group began the drive back.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The car Siraj Mbale, Adolph Ramalanzwa, Seza Phiri and Mbali Hlatshwayo were in later collided with two trucks on the N3 between Warden and Villiers.

All four died at the scene.

Marathon founder and Ama-Ravens chairman Mthokozisi Khuzwayo told Briefly News the 2025 event was the sixth instalment of the race.

The Best of the Best Marathon was first held in Westville, Durban, in March 2020, becoming one of the fastest-growing races in eThekwini.

Khuzwayo confirmed that a memorial service for the quartet will be held at the Renew Church in Pine Slopes AH, Sandton, Johannesburg, on 6 March.

The four Best of the Best Marathon 2025 runners killed in a crash on the N3 are, from left, Adolph Ramalanzwa, Mbali Khanyi Hlatshwayo, Siraj Mbale and Seza Phiri. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

In a statement on Facebook, the athletics club shared its sympathies with the runners' families, loved ones, and the broader running community.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss and are in the process of reaching out to the families to offer our support. Our thoughts and prayers are with the runners' friends, teammates, and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time," said the club.

Accidents have continued unabated on the country's roads since the busy festive period. A truck crash in the Northern Cape occurred when an army vehicle overturned, killing two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel, on Friday, 7 February.

According to preliminary reports, the accident happened on the R31 road between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said 19 SANDF members were travelling from Lohatla Army base, the home of the Combat Training Centre — part of the South African Army Training Formation, the controlling entity of all SA Army training units — en route to Kimberley.

Free State accident claims 10 lives

In a related story, Briefly News reported that 10 people were killed in a tragic accident on the N6 between Reddersburg and Springfield in the Free State.

It followed a collision between a truck and a bus outside Bloemfontein in the early hours, on 5 March. At least 30 other passengers were injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News