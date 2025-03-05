A total of 10 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on the N6 in the Free State

The collision occurred between Reddersburg and Springfield in the early hours of 5 March 2025

At least 23 people suffered minor injuries, while seven others were treated for critical injuries

10 people were killed when a bus and a truck collided on the N6 in the Free State. Image: Free State Live Radio

FREE STATE – Tragedy has struck on the N6 between Reddersburg and Springfield as 10 people were killed in one accident.

The 10 were killed following a collision between a truck and a bus in the early hours of 5 March 2025 outside Bloemfontein. At least 30 other passengers were reported injured in the accident.

Passengers had to be extracted from wreckage

According to the District Manager: Emergency Medical Services Control Centre, Sipho Towa, the road was closed as officials had to extract passengers from the wreckage while attending to the injured.

“23 passengers were reported to be slightly injured, while seven were reported to be critically injured. There are still passengers trapped, Towa explained.

Injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Bloemfontein and Springfield.

The cause of the accident is unclear as yet, but Towa confirmed that it was a side head-on collision.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

