Free State Accident Claims 10 Lives, at Least 30 Injured in Collision Between Truck and Bus
- A total of 10 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on the N6 in the Free State
- The collision occurred between Reddersburg and Springfield in the early hours of 5 March 2025
- At least 23 people suffered minor injuries, while seven others were treated for critical injuries
FREE STATE – Tragedy has struck on the N6 between Reddersburg and Springfield as 10 people were killed in one accident.
The 10 were killed following a collision between a truck and a bus in the early hours of 5 March 2025 outside Bloemfontein. At least 30 other passengers were reported injured in the accident.
Passengers had to be extracted from wreckage
According to the District Manager: Emergency Medical Services Control Centre, Sipho Towa, the road was closed as officials had to extract passengers from the wreckage while attending to the injured.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“23 passengers were reported to be slightly injured, while seven were reported to be critically injured. There are still passengers trapped, Towa explained.
Injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Bloemfontein and Springfield.
The cause of the accident is unclear as yet, but Towa confirmed that it was a side head-on collision.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za