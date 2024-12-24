A heartbroken woman took to TikTok to share memories of seven family members who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident on the N3 freeway in Free State

The emotional post featured photos of her beloved relatives, including MaMbatha who was known in the community for her kindness and warmth

Social media users shared their condolences and personal connections to the family, with many reflecting on the dangers of holiday travel

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman mourns her family who she lost in an accident on the N3 freeway in Freestate. Images: @dineomahane8

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @dineomahane8 shared her grief with followers after losing seven family members in a tragic accident on the N3 freeway in Free State.

"N3 freeway free state killed 7 people! My entire family kanjalo njeh," she captioned the heartbreaking post showing photos of her lost loved ones.

See the photos here.

Stay safe this festive season

As the holiday death toll continues to rise, road safety experts urge travellers to take extra precautions.

Essential safety tips include ensuring vehicles are roadworthy, taking regular rest breaks every two hours, avoiding night travel, and never drinking and driving. Motorists are also advised to keep emergency numbers handy and maintain safe following distances.

Mzansi shares in family's grief

@Lethokuhle_ mourned:

"Yohhhh I really can't believe all of this 💔 Ndalo's hugs whenever he saw me. Zama came to do my make-up on my special day... MaMbatha, took me like her own and now she's gone💔"

@Michel expressed:

"I'm so sorry for your loss, Mambatha was the sweetest. So unbelievable, May their souls rest in peace. 😭"

@Roxette_Precious shared:

"Mambatha was a friend of my mom's....🕊😭😭💔never seen my mom cry so bad💔😭😭 May their souls rest in peace."

@Nomsa_Phampham reflected:

"Travelling in separate cars doesn't guarantee non-tragedy. God allowed it my dear and I know it's not easy. I pray for strength over your life."

@Nelly_Zwane618 advised:

"Eish this is sad. My mother taught us from an early age not to all travel in one car, we need to split up incase something like this happens."

Other tragic accidents making headlines

Eleven people lost their lives and three were injured in a devastating head-on collision between a taxi and bakkie on the N2 outside Dutywa in Eastern Cape.

Another tragic accident on the N1 near Ga-Phasha claimed seven lives when multiple vehicles collided, leaving several others injured.

The N3 in Mpumalanga was closed after a taxi overturned near Villiers in Grootvlei, resulting in seven fatalities and five injuries.

Source: Briefly News