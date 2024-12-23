A woman captured a hilarious moment of her bonding session on a taxi ride with a man she had just met

The hun captured the viral moment, which she later shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting over a million views

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comments with jokes and laughs after watching the clip

A hun became a cushion for a tired man, allowing him to nap on her shoulder in a taxi. Image: @luvuyo.ndaba

Source: TikTok

Public transport often brings together people from all walks of life, creating unique and sometimes funny experiences. A woman recently shared her humorous encounter in a taxi, entertaining social media users.

In a viral TikTok clip posted by @luvuyo.ndaba, a fellow passenger was caught falling asleep on her shoulder, leading to a moment of pure comedy that resonated with many.

A shoulder to lean on

The video captures the innocence of a tired passenger who unintentionally found himself using the hun's shoulder as a pillow during the ride. The man, who seemed oblivious to the world around him, can be seen with his head rested on the woman's shoulder. User @luvuyo.ndabaha remaines calm, subtly recording the incident without waking him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the strangers bond

The video gained 1.1M views and over 11K comment sparking laughter across social media, with users flooded the comments section with jokes and witty remarks. The humorous incident brought lightheartedness to many, showcasing how everyday moments can create viral internet sensations.

User @Lil-Phel asked:

"How are you so calm 😅😅😅 no thats your man."

User @Thandeka shared:

"There's no way you don't know that man😂."

User @BongieM added:

"My anger issues would never allow me to be this patient 🤣🤣."

User @ZakithiMndebele shared:

"Spiritual husband le ngeke 😹😹."

User @Mary_may007 commented

"Someone did same to me I kept quiet den my leg touched his leg den boom he started insulting me I didn’t even talk de passengers fought for me 😂😂."

User @Siyabonga S Ngobese added:

"Though you didn't like it, but you didn't wake him up, that's kindness ❤️🫶🤝."

3 More taxi videos by Briefly News

A lady captured a video in a taxi where all the passengers were sleeping except for her and the driver and shared it on TikTok.

A Gucci drip wearing man was mocked by drivers at a taxi rank for his outfit, asking him where his Merceded was.

A man was seen removing a woman on the front seat of a taxi, and Mzansi had much to say after seeing his video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News