A man catching a taxi in Joburg found himself a laughing stock after taxi drivers teased him

The man was dressed in a designer label brand from head to toe, sparking amusing remarks from the taxi-driving community

The post made it on Instagram, leaving online community members divided as some laughed with the gents, and others felt they were bullies

A man dressed in luxury clothes had taxi drivers questioning him. Image: Getty Images / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

South African taxi drivers have no filter if they see something amusing in their territory; they are likely to share it, regardless of how the other person may feel.

A man left his home convinced he was dressed to the nines, only to get the taxi rank and be teased by taxi drivers who were captured in a video shared on Instagram under the user handle @afrika.world.

The taxi drivers see the man

In the video, the guy can be seen rocking Gucci Drip, sitting in a taxi next to the door. After spotting him, taxi drivers burst out in laughter, refusing to believe he was wearing the real thing and asking if his Mercedes Benz was broken while taking a video of him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares different views

The post gained over 20K likes and attracted over 700 comments on Instagram, as social media users were divided. Some laughed at the Gucci-wearing gents joining the taxi drivers, while others called them out bullying the man.

User @vuyiswa_ndala commented:

"Maybe he doesn’t prefer buying a car but clothes 🤷🏼‍♀️ different strokes."

User @iamthusoyaone_sekwe said:

"The Gucci guy has got emotional intelligence👏 ."

User @kokiconfidential felt amused:

"The guy laughing in the background won’t see the gates of heaven 🤣🤣."

User @leraatz added:

"Drip is forever 😂."

User @kea__.m commented:

"Someone’s dad is out here bullying people at the taxi rank 😭😭👍."

User @malwandla_hector shared:

"It's so sad to see grown men belittling another decent-looking man for wearing whatever he likes😢. Sad generation indeed."

