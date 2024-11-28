A gent in South Africa went viral on the internet after he was captured counting his savings shirtless

The clip amused many people online and grabbed the attention of social media users, gathering loads of views

Mzansi netizens were entertained as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

A man amused SA as he counted his savings shirtless while sitting on the floor in a TikTok video.

The December buzz is slowly kicking in, and many people are setting their budgets straight in preparation for the festive season. One gent did just that as he showcased all the money he had saved up throughout the year.

Man counting his savings shirtless in a video

Nothing feels as good as knowing you’ve got money stashed somewhere, and this was just the case for one young gent who flexed his savings for the world to see.

The clip posted by TikTok user @skei266 shows a guy counting his savings in a whole new way. Sitting on the floor surrounded by his coins and paper money, he begins counting shirtless, leaving SA amused.

@skei266's footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video of the man counting his money below:

Mzansi reacts to man's TikTok video

South Africans were impressed by how the man managed to save, as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the gent's humour of counting his money shirtless.

Nomzamo cracked a joke, saying:

"Tyoooo, sharing is caring."

Tshepiso Monokoa wrote:

"Stressful but, at least you reached your goal."

Sello Lelosa added:

"December boss."

El_Bravo commented:

"Boma 700 trillion."

