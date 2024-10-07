A girl showcased the money that she had been saving, and people were amazed by the amount the little saved up

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans were impressed as they flooded the comments section praising the young girl

One baby girl in Mzansi flexed her money for the world to see, and boy mogal did the most by saving so much.

A little girl showed off her money from her piggy bank in a TikTok video. Image: @nqobilegeorge

Source: TikTok

Little girl saves R3k

The footage shared by TikTok user @nqobilegeorge shows the little girl counting her money after saving it in her piggy bank. @nqobilegeorge revealed to her viewers that her daughter managed to save R3095 60 from February 2024 up until she decided to open her piggy bank.

People were amazed, and the clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the girl's money below:

TikTok users applauded the girl on her saving skills

Many people were impressed by the little girl's ability to save at such a young age, so they headed to the comments section to shower her with compliments while others shared their thoughts.

User shared:

"I will start saving next year. I tried this year, but it did not work."

Monza solomons cracked a joke, saying:

"School Uniform and stationery for next year."

It_l3l0 wrote:

"Wow, I wouldn’t have the patience to wait that long."

Liza_mphosi4 added:

"Tax that money, mommy."

Bignose simply said:

"Proud of her."

khay commented:

"Oh, absolutely pretty girl."

Rofl connoisseur replied:

"Congrats, mom, you now have an extra R3k."

Briefly News