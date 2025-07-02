A white woman working at Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village in Lesotho went viral after giving a complete tour in perfect Sesotho

The video showed the woman effortlessly switching between cultural explanations and facility tours, speaking as naturally as any native speaker

Over 5,400 reactions poured in as South Africans praised her language skills, with many admitting she speaks better Sesotho than some locals

A white woman working at Lesotho's famous Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village has left South Africans speechless after delivering a flawless tour guide presentation entirely in Sesotho.

The remarkable video was shared by content creator @thababosiuculturalvill on 1st July, showing the woman confidently promoting their winter accommodation special while wrapped in a traditional Lesotho blanket.

The video began with the caption:

"Winter calls for comfort ❄️🛏️Escape to Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village for just M950 per night (2 guests) — including breakfast!✨ Valid every Saturday & Sunday from 31 May – 3 August.📞 Book now: +266 2702 1962 / 5022 1962T&Cs apply | Subject to availability."

What started as a casual greeting between the woman and a visitor quickly turned into an impressive display of linguistic mastery. After acknowledging the cold winter weather, she seamlessly launched into a tour of the accommodation facilities, speaking entirely in Sesotho with remarkable fluency and natural rhythm.

The tour covered everything from spacious guest rooms with comfortable beds and welcome chocolates to fully equipped kitchen areas and modern bathroom facilities. She explained how guests rarely use the in-room cooking facilities because the on-site restaurant serves delicious traditional food that visitors prefer.

The woman continued her tour by describing the various cultural experiences available to guests, including traditional dance performances, horse riding adventures, and authentic local dining experiences. Her explanation of the activities maintained the same natural flow and pronunciation that impressed viewers throughout the entire video.

SA reacts to language skills

The video quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of reactions from amazed South Africans who couldn't believe what they were hearing.

@spado joked:

"Mazulu keng ntho e difficult mo?😂😂"

@letlotlo_mokonyane praised:

"The tone, the pronunciation, the pacing when speaking and breaths in between sentences 👏🙌 You can't tell me that's not a black woman!"

@miss_khaha admitted:

"She speaks better Sesotho than me 😅"

@dimps asked:

"Lebitso la hae la Sesotho ke mang?❤❤"

@the_abundant_life_of_mamo commented:

"I hear my people but don't see my people😭😭😭"

@mooi expressed:

"🤔She's fluent, I'm impressed…"

@sedupemoteomeredith gushed:

"🥰O bua Sesotho ha monate hofeta ba bang ba rona😂😂😂"

The cultural village

According to the Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village, the area is located 24km outside Maseru. Thaba Bosiu holds special significance as a National Monument and the birthplace of the Basotho people. The sandstone plateau was once King Moshoeshoe I's fortress, earning its name "Mountain at Night" from legends claiming it grew taller after dark to trap enemies.

