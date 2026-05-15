The South African National Lottery's search for one of the year's biggest winners is ruffling feathers on the internet

Ithuba announced that a lucky lotto player was officially a multi-millionaire after matching the numbers for a jackpot draw on 6 May 2026

Details about the missing lottery winner left South Africans buzzing with questions about the lottery's authenticity

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A lotto winner who bought a ticket in Sandton, and South Africans shared their thoughts. Image: Westend61 / Getty Images / Unsplash

Source: UGC

An urgent search for a multimillion rand lotto winner is underway. The person who took a chance playing the lotto in Sandton, Johannesburg, came out on top, but the massive winnings are yet to be released. The South African National Lottery's announcement about a recent jackpot winner resulted in speculations about the authenticity of lotto wins.

A video reposted by @news_spectrum shows SABC News's Leanne Manas reminding the country that there was an ongoing search for someone who won R100 million on 6 May 2026. The lottery ticket purchased was at Checkers Hyper in Sandton City.

The mystery around the identity of the purchaser sparked doubts among South Africans due to the National Lotteries Commission's past controversies. The lotto earned a questionable reputation following claims of fraud linked to lottery funds. The most recent jackpot marks the third-highest national lottery jackpot in 2026, and South Africans candidly expressed their doubts that a winner would ever come forward. Watch the video about the missing lottery winner below:

What happens to unclaimed Lotto wins?

Due to the public's doubts about the lottery, many TikTok users commented speculating that all of the money would go to SARS if left unclaimed. The Lotto rules dictate that winners have 3065 days to claim their Lotto winnings that are kept in the National Lotteries Participants Trust Fund. In this case, the R100 million winner can claim their money until 6 May 2027. Any lotto win that goes unclaimed goes into the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF) to be distributed to charity. Read the comments below:

A South African discussed the lotto draw and shared unfiltered speculations. Image: Unsplash

Source: Getty Images

Koba commented:

"There's no winner, they're just encouraging people to play lotto."

peterbaloyip said:

"I still don’t know anyone who has ever won the lottery in my life. Does anyone know any?"

mthibanator83 wrote:

"Every time the jackpot reaches R100 million. We are told that the jackpot was won by one player. I have been monitoring this."

Kimberly.H🍒 added:

"This is a marketing strategy, I once played twice in one week on my banking app, results for those draws said no winners of the jackpot, but small amounts boma R2k, next thing news websites are saying someone won the jackpot of R35m, that was the last time I played🤣"

MpumeSA said:

"They can see what time the ticket was purchased. The CCTV can show whether that person came driving to the mall, I believe it will be much easier."

Pookiebutt commented:

"Imagine winning the lotto, and you don't claim your winnings 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about the lotto

Many people were fascinated by a teacher who shared her plans for the money she won after playing the lottery.

South Africans were amazed by a man who came forward after winning R100 million playing the lotto, and he was open about what he would buy.

The winner of a R100 million lotto cash prize left South Africans envious, and he shared wholesome plans that he had for the cash.

Source: Briefly News