When Sello Qhina disclosed protected information and flagged a conflict of interest within the National Lotteries Commission(NLC), he had no idea that in 2022, eight people, such as actress Terry Pheto would be implicated in corruption at the NLC.

Former National Lotteries Commission employer and whistleblower Sello Qhina shares his story about corruption at the organisation.

Source: Twitter

Sello Qhina is a man of principle and a firm believer in God. His journey started in 1996, working with non-government organisations and parastatals. He has dedicated ten years of his life to working at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), but he was let go on two separate occasions for fighting for what was right.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Qhina narrates his ups and downs at the organisation that led to his unfair dismissal and recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In 2008, Qhina and ten other colleagues were fired after raising concerns about how the organisation was run and questioning the commission's executive chairperson Mr J A Voster's employment contract and powers.

Qhina explains that they were unhappy with the organisation's status quo and felt it was not inclusive enough. He added that they were policies implemented within the NLC they did not agree with.

Qhina and his colleagues raised their concerns with management and even involved Human Resources (HR); however, their plight was not taken seriously. They even drafted a petition backed and signed by other staff members, but their concerns fell on deaf ears.

Since they were not satisfied with how their grievances were dealt with, they approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), to find out if they could access the chairperson's employment contract and understand what his powers within the NLC entailed.

The CCMA backed Qhina and his colleagues and were told they had the right to access Vorster's employment contract, but they were all fired instead of getting access to the contract.

"They said we must retract what we sent and stay away from what we were doing," said Qhina.

Qhina and his colleagues knew they were within their rights, and the Labour Relations Act protected their right to strike and petition, so they fought against their unfair dismissal.

After years of court battles, in 2014, the Constitutional Court validated Qhina and his colleagues and reinstated them.

"On the 10th of April 2014, that was when the Consitutional Court said it was unfair dismissal," said Qhina gleefully.

Qhina was happy to return to the NLC because his fight was not in vain. Upon his return, new management was placed, and he was happy to use his skills as a project manager with an accounting background to ensure the organisation ran smoothly.

However, Qhina's happiness at the organisation was short-lived; he was suspended in 2018 and fired again a year later when he discovered that a senior employee was unduly benefitting from NLC funds meant for poorer communities.

"I realised that there was information not in line with the Public Finance Management Act, and there was a conflict of interest within the organisation. One of the senior employees within the organisation had contracts that there were not supposed to have," explained Qhina.

He added that some projects were not running smoothly because the senior employee had received funds not meant for them.

"Communities raised issues and complained about how certain projects were run. Basically, the project came to a standstill. It was abandoned," said Qhina.

Communities wanted to know how much money a particular project received and who was the beneficiary of those funds. Qhina gave them access to that information, but his decision was frowned upon.

"By doing so, my employer regarded that as a breach of confidentiality and brought the name of the commission to disrepute. So, I went to CCMA and I was beginning to win the case.

But the issues that I raised as a result of my interaction with the project and the people invovled led to an investigation and a proclamatin by the president of the country. He proclaimed that there must be an investigation at the National Lotteries Commission," explained Qhina.

The Special Investigating Unit investigated the matter, and the former NLC boss, Thabang Charlotte Mampane, lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba, Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, Motheri Pheto (a.k.a Terry Pheto), Mashudu Shandukani, Sthembiso Jim Skosana and Botshelo Cornelius Moloto were implicated.

The SIU was eventually granted a preservation order by the North Gauteng High Court to seize assets valued at more than R25 million. According to IOL, the items included nine luxury vehicles, nine expensive houses in luxurious residential estates and two Ocean Basket franchises.

Qhina added that he had no idea how far the corruption went and that his disclosure would lead to such a huge scandal.

How exposing corruption at the National Lotteries Commission affected Sello Qhina's life

Qhina explained that while he may have suffered and lost his job, he has no regrets about his decision because he helped communities. Qhina had to move his family out of fear that their lives might be in danger, although he was never directly threatened.

Qhina added that his fear subsided with his strong faith in God and the precautions he took.

"I have always been careful. I changed the place I was staying, I took my family so that I don't have to wait for something to happen to me," said Qhina.

His car was repossessed, and his family had to settle in an informal settlement for their safety.

Qhina's family was also heavily affected by his decision to blow the whistle at the NLC. His oldest daughter tried to take her own life at some point, and his youngest daughter had to leave the prospect of going national as a young gymnast.

Qhina explained that he is supported by the Whistleblowers of South Africa, people with the SIU and a journalist. They believe he should be reinstated and celebrated for exposing the corrupt dealings at the NLC.

When asked if he would return to the NLC, Qhina enthusiastically said he would.

"Definitely, I would go back because I believe I was called there to do work," explained Qhina.

Outside of his work in the NLC, Qhina is involved in many community-based projects and wants to ensure good governance and societal accountability.

While he may be praised for his hard work, Qhina says he is just an ordinary person doing his best to make a difference.

