A worker has concerns about his job security after his workplace was looted during the eMalahleni electricity riots

Residents in the area pillaged the shop where Sipho Matshiana works on the evening of Monday, 7 November

The entire Pick n Pay Shopping Centre in KwaGuga was looted, and an Ackermans store was set on fire

EMALAHLENI - The violent protest that rocked the eMalahleni area on Monday, 7 November, has inflicted untold damage to the Mpumalanga community. Widespread looting and property damage have left many concerned about the security of their jobs.

A worker is worried about the future of his job after his workplace was plundered in the eMalahleni electricity protest. Image: @SAPoliceService & stock photo

Source: UGC

Residents from Emalaheni took to the streets on after going three weeks without any electricity. By Monday evening, the protest descended into chaos, and many shops were looted and torched in the process, IOL reported.

Sipho Matshiana is among those who fear losing their jobs in the aftermath of the protests. Speaking to News24, Matshiana said he received a call that the shop where he worked was being plundered.

Matshiana rushed to the Pick n Pay Shopping Centre in KwaGuqa, where the store was located and witnessed how far the damage extended. The man said the looters robbed an Ackermans store, set it on fire, and pillaged alcohol from a Pick n Pay outlet.

Matshiana asked:

"Why would they do that?"

Matshiana condemned the looting, stating his job was on the line and worrying about where his kids would get their next meal.

Shop owners whose establishments were looted are picking up the pieces following the violent protest. Shaheed Islam, who recently opened a Cigarette and Hubbly store with his brother, claims looters ran off with R 300 000 worth of stock.

South Africans react to the losses suffered by the Emalatheni community

Mzansi claims that shop owners and shopping centres should disinvest in the area.

Here are some reactions:

@gregorycgravett commented:

"PnP must close up shop and not return. If the community cannot look after their own property, they do not deserve it."

@AkLaleki added:

"This centre doesn't even have a year, but it's gone already...this is a hard lesson that the area is not a safe area to invest in it."

@Judaeda3 claimed:

"This is not funny anymore, mxm"

Woman shot dead in Mpumalanga electricity protest, authorities investigate allegations police fired fatal shot

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a 50-year-old woman was killed on Monday, 7 November, during a protest against electricity outages in Vosman, Mpumalanga.

The woman was shot when the protest descended into violence, with countless residents looting and torching stores and vandalising private property. Two other people were injured in the process.

According to Mpumalanga, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, authorities are investigating allegations that the police shot the victim and the two other injured people, TimesLIVE reported.

