Frustration over power outages in Vosman near Emalahleni resulted in a violent protest yesterday

A 50-year-old lost her life during the protest after allegedly being fatally shot by police officers

Angry protestors barricaded roads in the area, leaving many matric pupils stranded and unable to write exams

VOSMAN - A 50-year-old woman was killed on Monday, 7 November, during a protest against electricity outages in Vosman, Mpumalanga.

A Mpumalanga woman was fatally shot, allegedly by police, during electricity protests in Vosman. Image: Stock photo & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The woman was shot when the protest descended into violence, with countless residents looting and torching stores and vandalising private property. Two other people were injured in the process.

According to Mpumalanga, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, authorities are investigating allegations that the police shot the victim and the two other injured people, TimesLIVE reported.

Mohlala said continuous power outages experienced in the area over the last three weeks sparked the protests. By Monday afternoon, the civil unrest intensified, with residents barricading roads with stones and rubble, according to News24.

The road closures rendered the area inaccessible, leaving many matric pupils stranded and unable to write their final exams that day.

Mohlala advised that motorists steer clear of the area as the situation is still tense, and roads are still barricaded with stones and rubble.

South African react to the deadly Mpumalanga electricity protest

South Africans took to social media to mourn the woman's death.

Here are some reactions:

@snqobza_dando commented:

It's really a tragedy, condolences to the family members of this old lady. It seems like looting ain't going anywhere. A sad reality indeed.

@blerriegerrie claimed:

"Just an excuse to steal and act like criminals... Nothing else."

De_Platinum_ asked:

"Shot by police. How could cops use real bullets on innocent people?"

@DifferenceSA alleged:

"Don't forget to say the police used live ammunition on a woman who was standing in her house, not protesting."

