Duduzile Zuma throws shade at Cyril Ramaphosa with a Twitter post calling the current South African president a criminal

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter edited a picture of Cyril Ramaphosa to make it look like a mugshot

Online users caught wind of the tweet and some did not appreciate her post even amid Cyril Ramaphosa being suspected of corruption

Duduzile Zuma did not hold back when it came to adding to the outrage about Cyril Ramaphosa. The president is in a bout of controversy following accusations that he had unauthorised money on his game farm Phala Phala.

Duduzile Zuma made her feelings about Cyril Ramaphosa obvious by posting a picture of his 'mugshot'. Image:Photo24 / Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma's daughter added to the scathing opinions people shared. Online users had surprising reactions with many not participating in the slander and turning on her instead.

Duduzile Zuma's Cyril Ramaphosa backfires with netizens

took to Twitter to share her disapproval of Cyril Ramaphosa after being accused of corruption. She said a picture of Cyril photoshopped with tattoos and standing for a mugshot.

The picture was met with split reactions as people quickly recalled that her father, Jacob Zuma was literally in jail for corruption. Some people thought it was hilarious.

@KUBANE commented:

"Daddy knows the inside of a prison."

@Vonkry commented:

"Your Father is convicted criminal."

@AceMcG33 commented:

"You seem to be under the illusion that if Cyril is gone Daddy’s criminal charges evaporate."

@Mhizey commented:

"Oksalayo no one in your family will ever lead this country again and your father made sure."

@Joff11 commented:

"Wait, doesn’t your father have a criminal record and 783 charges alone against him from the arms deal? Didn’t his advisor get jailed for paying and soliciting bribes for your father the holy saint?"

