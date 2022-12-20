Former President Jacob Zuma has been given extra time to withdraw his criminal case pursuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa's lawyers have threatened to get an interdict should Zuma not withdraw the summons by Wednesday, 21 December

South Africans seem torn about the situation, with some saying that Ramaphosa should face his Zuma in court

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is less than amused by former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to charge him through private prosecution processes criminally.

Zuma issued a summons against the sitting president and accused him of working with the state prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, to leak his medical records to the press.

South Africans are more worried about what will happen if Zuma chooses to pursue the charges against Ramaphosa.

According to the Mail & Guardian, the state attorney sent a letter to Zuma on behalf of the president stating that should Zuma not withdraw his summons, the courts will be approached.

Ramaphosa has given Zuma until Wednesday, 21 December, to withdraw his summons or else an interdict on halting the process will be the president's next step.

Zuma is charging Ramaphosa for being an accessory after the fact for failing to act and defeating the ends of justice when he complained about Downer and Andrew Breitenbach, a lawyer representing the NPA. Zuma accused the pair of behaving improperly.

According to City Press, Zuma's legal action against Ramaphosa has been criticised and viewed as an attempt to create bias and force the newly-elected ANC president to step aside.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the tiff between Ramaphosa and Zuma:

@Touchingdaworld said:

"I am afraid this could run for the entire year to delay presidential work. What if he's not gonna withdraw?"

@jozitube said:

"Where have you heard people ask for extensions when they could simply go to court and defend themselves? If Zuma got it all wrong, why don't you go to court and let them decide? Usabani?"

@SandileDeophas said:

"Why must he (JZ) withdraw if he believes Ramaphosa has committed a crime?.. He must go to court to clear his name... He's evading court this one (Ramaphosa)."

@Khabbza1 said:

"Extending my foot. Where this generosity comes from on a legal matter? They must prepare to go to court on 19 Jan 23 and see if they can extend anything there."

