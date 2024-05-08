The MK Party's Youth League said it was unaware of any planned march to Jacob Zuma's home

MKPYL was responding to reports that expelled party members and their supporters were expected to descend on Nkandla

The youth wing said its core focus was to lobby ahead of the much anticipated 29 May 2024 General Election

The MK Party's Youth League was allegedly unaware of a protest march to party leader Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The MK Party’s Youth League did not know about a planned march on Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal.

MKPYL’s Nkateko Mkhabela told Briefly News that the League was unaware of the march, let alone anything about it. Mkhabela explained that the youth was currently focused on mobilising and lobbying ahead of the General Election.

Expelled MK Party members to march on Nkandla

According to Daily News, the protest was scheduled for 8 May 2024; however, it was unclear if it occurred. Expelled MK Party members and their supporters were believed to be behind the planned protest, but it was never confirmed.

A group of MK Party members, including co-founder Jabulani Khumalo, were expelled for allegedly acting on behalf of external forces to influence and destabilise the party.

Khumalo hit back and tried unsuccessfully to suspend and remove party leader Jacob Zuma from the candidate list.

South Africans share their views on Nkandla march

Some netizens couldn’t help but see the humour in the MK Party march on itself.

@RabalaoMzi wondered:

“ Is Nkandla the MKP HQ, or they're pulling a Helen Zille on us, the public?”

@BhekiZungu13 asked:

“Disgruntled MK members to march to Nkandla? ”

@TokologoFreed11 pointed out:

“4-5months old yet the fights inside you would think it’s as old as ANC, …hai hai.”

@MLANDO60870174 said:

“Why don't you put point blank, rented ANC members disguised as MKP will march to INKANDLA, but they won't let them try their luck.”

@trailerpointsa added:

“Those are hired ANC-hungry, unemployed people, not MK.”

MK Party Youth League stands firm

