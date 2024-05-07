The MK Party’s Youth League has backed Jacob Zuma against Jabulani Khumalo in the ongoing leadership squabble

The League released a statement condemning Khumalo’s attempt to suspend Zuma and remove him from the ballot

The party's youth wing further cautioned Khumalo and told him to stop undermining Zuma’s leadership

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The MK Party's Youth League has warned Jabulani Khumalo against undermining Jacob Zuma's leadership. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg and Papi Morake/Gallo

Source: Getty Images

The MK Party’s Youth League has thrown its weight behind Jacob Zuma.

MK Youth League backs Msholozi

In its letter shared by on X, League denounced party founder Jabulani Khumalo’s suspension of Msholozi:

The League stated that its members joined the MK Party to be led by Zuma, who’s made strides in improving the lives of disadvantaged South Africans. The party's youth wing further cautioned Khumalo against undermining Zuma’s leadership.

Khumalo wrote to the IEC on 5 May 2024, requesting that the commission remove Zuma from the ballot and as party President. In its response, the IEC indicated that it doesn’t interfere in internal party politics.

A week before Zuma’s alleged suspension was publicised, the MK Party reportedly expelled Khumalo and other members for allegedly destabilising the organisation.

South Africans unsure of MK Youth League

Many netizens seemed unbothered by the League’s statements.

@finexcgroup said:

“This thing is a circus ”

@heisthemediator added:

“Khumalo is giving you sleepless nights.”

@cj_sentlee asked:

“Which structures voted for you you just Zuma stooges.”

@malalaveve pointed out:

“The Youth League is just a small puppy barking njeh. It won't do anything. Jabu formed and founded MK.”

@Bhelekazi_13 commented:

“Yooooo so much anger ”

