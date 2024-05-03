South Africans weren't convinced that former ANC President Jacob Zuma would appear before the ruling party's National Disciplinary Committee

Netizens remained sceptical despite the MK Party confirming that their leader would be in Luthuli House on 7 May 2024

The ruling party summoned Zuma before the NDC for allegedly breaching the ANC's constitution

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that Msholozi would attend his disciplinary hearing at Luthuli House. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and Facebook/MK Party

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans aren’t convinced that former ANC President Jacob Zuma will attend his disciplinary hearing at the party’s headquarters.

MK Party confirms Jacob Zuma's attendance

This was despite the MK Party confirming that their party leader would appear before the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) on 7 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ANC charged Zuma for publicly endorsing the MK Party on 16 December 2023 and for appearing as the MK Party candidate.

According to ZiMOJA, MK Party members would also attend and support Zuma from outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen that the party would also take extra safety precautions and bring their cutlery, drinking water and chair. Ndhlela said there’d been multiple attempts on Msholozi’s life, and the party wasn’t going to risk any error.

Netizens on Jacob Zuma’s attendance

Many netizens believed the ruling party’s decision to haul Zuma before the NDC was misguided.

@BkiThebe said:

“The move by ANC officials to charge Jacob Zuma is both clumsy and ill-advised.”

@Lebona_cabonena added:

“Jacob Zuma is going to attend the disciplinary hearing of the ANC but he cannot attend the court because he is terminally ill.”

@Lebona_cabonena pondered:

“I wonder who advised ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa to take Jacob Zuma to a disciplinary hearing, Jacob Zuma is going to make fun of them. The real ANC would have fired Jacob Zuma.”

@rhoozlegendary predicted:

"President Jacob Zuma won't attend this hearing, ANC likes making fools of themselves "

@sexy_sacrifices asked:

“LMAO. Face it like his jail sentence? We'll see about that ... they don't know Jigga man.”

Thabo Mbeki backs the ANC’s stance to follow party laws

Briefly News reported that former ANC President Thabo Mbeki said the party’s decision not to expel Jacob Zuma immediately is not cowardice but rather the party following its laws.

Mbeki responded to questions about the party’s position on Msholozi, its former President and current leader of the MK Party.

Mbeki said it was important for the ANC to stay loyal to its constitution.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News